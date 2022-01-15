  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India recovers priceless 10th century stone idol of goat-headed Yogini from London

    First Published Jan 15, 2022, 12:32 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    The sculpture is of a goat-headed Yogini that originally belonged to a group of stone deities carved in sandstone and installed in Lokhari temple. 

    India recovers priceless 10th century stone idol of goat-headed Yogini from London

    Image: 10th century stone idol of goat-headed Yogini

    India has recovered and repatriated a 10th century stone idol from London, stolen from a temple in Lokhari of Uttar Pradesh’s Banda around the 1980s. The Indian High Commission in London confirmed the recovery of the special idol. 
     
    The sculpture is of a goat-headed Yogini that originally belonged to a group of stone deities carved in sandstone and installed in Lokhari temple. These had been the subject of a study by Indian scholar Vidya Dahejia on behalf of the National Museum in New Delhi in 1986 which was later published under the title, 'Yogini Cult and Temples: A Tantric Tradition'.
     
    It is learned that the said sculpture had briefly surfaced in the art market in London in 1988. In October 2021, the High Commission of India received information about a goat-headed Yogini sculpture that had matched the description of the Lokhari set, in the garden of a private residence near London.

    India recovers priceless 10th century stone idol of goat-headed Yogini from London

    Image: Indian High Commission official receives the 10th century stone idol of goat-headed Yogini

    The India Pride Project, Singapore and Art Recovery International, London swiftly assisted Indian High Commission in London, in the identification and recovery of the statue while the High Commission of India processed the requisite documentation with local and Indian authorities. 
     
    Interestingly, a similar sculpture of the buffalo-headed Vrishanana Yogini, apparently stolen from the same temple at Lokhari village had been recovered and repatriated by the Embassy of India, Paris in 2013. 

    The Vrishanana Yogini was installed in the National Museum, New Delhi in September 2013. Lokhari village is located in situated in the Mau sub-division of Uttar Pradesh's Banda district. Associated with the Tantric mode of worship, Yoginis are seen as a group of powerful female divinities. They are worshipped as a group, often 64 and are believed to possess infinite powers.

    India recovers priceless 10th century stone idol of goat-headed Yogini from London

    Image: Indian High Commission official receives the 10th century stone idol of goat-headed Yogini

    The goat-headed Yogini received at the High Commission on the auspicious day of Makar Sankranti, is being dispatched to the Archaeological Survey of India, New Delhi. In November last year, India received an idol of Goddess Annapurna, which was stolen from Varanasi about 100 years ago and retrieved from Canada. 

    Union Minister G Kishan Reddy had said that a total of  42 rare heritage artefacts have been returned to India since 2014. He had also said that only 13 rare statues and paintings could be brought to India between 1976 and 2013. Currently, 157 sculptures and paintings have been identified abroad.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    CDS Gen Rawat's helicopter crash: Inquiry finds no sabotage, blames unexpected change in weather

    CDS Gen Rawat's helicopter crash: Inquiry finds no sabotage, blames unexpected change in weather

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi to interact with startups on Saturday - ADT

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi to interact with startups on Saturday

    Budget 2022 Session to be held from Jan 31 Union Budget to be presented by Nirmala Sitharaman on Feb 1 gcw

    Budget 2022: Session to be held from Jan 31, Union Budget to be presented by Nirmala Sitharaman on Feb 1

    UP Election 2022: Muslim community welcomes Yogi Adityanath's candidature from Ayodhya, says Iqbal Ansari-dnm

    UP Election 2022: Muslim community welcomes Yogi Adityanath's candidature from Ayodhya, says Iqbal Ansari

    BJP lashes out at Congress over Alwar rape case, Reveals hypocrisy of Priyanka Gandhi-led party-dnm

    BJP lashes out at Congress over Alwar rape case, ‘Reveals hypocrisy of Priyanka Gandhi-led party’

    Recent Stories

    Celeb Spotted: Tara Sutaria to Karishma Tanna to Nora Fatehi and more snapped in style RCB

    Celeb Spotted: Tara Sutaria to Karishma Tanna to Nora Fatehi and more snapped in style

    South African minister slammed for disturbing advice to schoolgirls says open book and close legs gcw

    ‘Open books and close legs’: South African minister slammed for ‘disturbing’ advice to schoolgirls

    UP Election 2022 FIR lodged for defying COVID protocols model code violation at Samajwadi Party virtual rally gcw

    UP Election 2022: FIR lodged for defying COVID protocols, model code violation at SP's 'virtual rally'

    Bulli Bai app case Shweta Singh Mayank Rawat sent to 14 day judicial custody gcw

    'Bulli Bai' app case: Shweta Singh, Mayank Rawat sent to 14-day judicial custody

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA, Freedom Series 2021-22, Cape Town Test: Virat Kohli rues batting collapse as prime reason for series defeat-ayh

    India vs South Africa 2021-22, Cape Town Test: Kohli rues batting collapse as prime reason for series defeat

    Recent Videos

    Be afraid and expect the worse Ukraine government websites hit by massive cyber attack

    'Be afraid and expect the worse': Ukraine government websites hit by massive cyber-attack

    Video Icon
    Female Chinese agent has infiltrated UK Parliament to interfere in politics warns MI5

    Female Chinese agent has infiltrated UK Parliament to interfere in politics, warns MI5

    Video Icon
    Kerala nun rape case accused Bishop Franco Mulakkal acquitted: Sister says Not a hopeful order-dnm

    Kerala nun rape case accused Bishop Franco Mulakkal acquitted: Sister says ‘Not a hopeful order’

    Video Icon
    Bikaner Guwahati Express derailment Mangled coaches cleared; glitch in locomotive led to mishap

    Bikaner-Guwahati Express derailment: Mangled coaches cleared; glitch in locomotive led to mishap

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, CFC vs HFC Match Highlights (Game 59): Hyderabad FC spoils Chennaiyin FC's top-4 hopes with a 1-1 draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 59): Hyderabad FC spoils Chennaiyin FC's top-4 hopes with a 1-1 draw

    Video Icon