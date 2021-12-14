Here’s how PM Modi has been lauding dignity of labour over the years (Pictures)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday honoured the construction workers of the mega Kashi Vishwanath Temple corridor project in Varanasi by showering flower petals on them, but this is not the first instance where the PM has spent time with workers and labourers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday honoured the construction workers of the mega Kashi Vishwanath Temple corridor project in Varanasi by showering flower petals on them and also having lunch with them, acknowledging their contribution in the making of the corridor.

“Behind the success of the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham project is the hard work of countless individuals. During today’s programme I had the opportunity to honour them and have lunch with them. My Pranams to these proud children of Bharat Mata!" he later said in his tweet, and also shared some pictures. But this is not the first instance where the PM has spent time with workers and labourers. He has always been lauded for respecting the dignity of labourers.



In April 2016, Modi visited the L&T workers’ residential complex during an official trip to Riyadh and interacted with the workers over tea and snacks. Two months later, on a visit to Doha, he shared a meal with Indian workers at a medical camp there.

In 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was lauded for carrying forward Mahatma Gandhi's legacy of felicitating sanitation workers by washing their feet, in Prayagraj.



In September this year, PM Modi paid a surprise visit to the construction site of the new Parliament building to conduct a first-hand inspection of the construction status there. He interacted with the workers engaged at the site and also enquired about their well-being. He stressed that they are engaged in a pious and historic work.