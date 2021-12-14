  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Here’s how PM Modi has been lauding dignity of labour over the years (Pictures)

    First Published Dec 14, 2021, 2:42 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday honoured the construction workers of the mega Kashi Vishwanath Temple corridor project in Varanasi by showering flower petals on them, but this is not the first instance where the PM has spent time with workers and labourers.

    Here s how PM Modi has been lauding dignity of labour over the years (Pictures)-dnm

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday honoured the construction workers of the mega Kashi Vishwanath Temple corridor project in Varanasi by showering flower petals on them and also having lunch with them, acknowledging their contribution in the making of the corridor.

     

    Here s how PM Modi has been lauding dignity of labour over the years (Pictures)-dnm

    “Behind the success of the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham project is the hard work of countless individuals. During today’s programme I had the opportunity to honour them and have lunch with them. My Pranams to these proud children of Bharat Mata!" he later said in his tweet, and also shared some pictures.

    But this is not the first instance where the PM has spent time with workers and labourers. He has always been lauded for respecting the dignity of labourers.
     

    Here s how PM Modi has been lauding dignity of labour over the years (Pictures)-dnm

    In April 2016, Modi visited the L&T workers’ residential complex during an official trip to Riyadh and interacted with the workers over tea and snacks. Two months later, on a visit to Doha, he shared a meal with Indian workers at a medical camp there.

    Here s how PM Modi has been lauding dignity of labour over the years (Pictures)-dnm

    In 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was lauded for carrying forward Mahatma Gandhi's legacy of felicitating sanitation workers by washing their feet, in Prayagraj.
     

    Here s how PM Modi has been lauding dignity of labour over the years (Pictures)-dnm

    In September this year, PM Modi paid a surprise visit to the construction site of the new Parliament building to conduct a first-hand inspection of the construction status there. He interacted with the workers engaged at the site and also enquired about their well-being. He stressed that they are engaged in a pious and historic work.

    Here s how PM Modi has been lauding dignity of labour over the years (Pictures)-dnm

    As India crossed the 100-crore vaccine milestone in October 2021, PM Modi visited RML Hospital in the capital to thank the medical fraternity for their service during the pandemic. The PM didn't limit his interaction with the doctors. He also interacted with the security guard present in the hospital and praised him for continuously performing his duty.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Plan to launch Novavax COVID vaccine for children in 6 months: SII CEO Adar Poonawalla-dnm

    Plan to launch Novavax COVID vaccine for children in 6 months: SII CEO Adar Poonawalla

    Union Minister Prahlad Joshi takes a swipe at Farooq Abdullah for his pro-Pakistan statements -dnm

    Union Minister Prahlad Joshi takes a swipe at Farooq Abdullah for his pro-Pakistan statements

    J-K: Terrorist eliminated in encounter with security forces in Poonch district-dnm

    J-K: Terrorist eliminated in encounter with security forces in Poonch district

    Terrorists target police bus near Srinagar over a dozen policemen injured

    Terrorists target police bus near Srinagar; 2 personnel killed, 12 injured

    PM Modi urges Indians to take 3 resolutions includes cleanliness creativity innovation uttar pradesh gcw

    'Cleanliness, creativity & innovation': PM Modi urges Indians to take up 3 resolutions

    Recent Stories

    Simone Biles named TIME magazine 2021 Athlete of the Year gcw

    Simone Biles named TIME magazine's 2021 Athlete of the Year

    Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain's marriage: Baraat procession to begin shortly, read all details SCJ

    Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain's marriage: Baraat procession to begin shortly, read all details

    Paris Hilton reacts to Priyanka Chopra fitted dress here is what she said drb

    Paris Hilton reacts to Priyanka Chopra’s fitted dress; here is what she said

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2021-22: All about Priyank Panchal, Rohit Sharma's 'surprise' last-minute replacement for Tests-ayh

    IND vs SA 2021-22: All about Priyank Panchal, Rohit Sharma's 'surprise' last-minute replacement for Tests

    Apple moves closer to USD 3 trillion market value gcw

    Apple moves closer to $3 trillion market value

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Hyderabad FC vs NorthEast United: Manuel Marquez Roca not getting carried away despite HFC'S 5-1 NEUFC rout-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Manuel Marquez Roca not getting carried away despite HFC'S 5-1 NEUFC rout

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, HFC vs NEUFC Match Highlights (Game 28): Hyderabad FC annihilates NorthEast United 5-1-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 28): Hyderabad FC annihilates NorthEast United 5-1

    Video Icon
    Tension along Maharashtra-Karnataka border

    Tension along Maharashtra-Karnataka border (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Harnaaz Sandhu crowned 70th Miss Universe: All you need to know about this Indian beauty queen drb

    Harnaaz Sandhu crowned 70th Miss Universe: All you need to know about this Indian beauty queen

    Video Icon
    Formula One Abu Dhabi GP From F1 driver Jos Verstappen's son to 2021 champion look back at max verstappen journey

    From F1 driver’s son to 2021 Champion: Here’s a look back at Max Verstappen’s journey

    Video Icon