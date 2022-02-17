  • Facebook
    Coronavirus: India sees slight increase in daily cases with 30,757 new infections

    First Published Feb 17, 2022, 11:10 AM IST
    The country saw a total of 67,538 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.03 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,19,10,984. 

    Coronavirus India sees slight increase in daily cases with 30,757 new infections-dnm

    India witnessed a slight increase in daily cases with 30,757 new cases of the novel coronavirus recorded along with 541 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Thursday, the tally of total Covid-19 cases in the country has now reached 4,27, 54, 315 and the death toll stands at 5,10,066. 

    Coronavirus India sees slight increase in daily cases with 30,757 new infections-dnm

    The country saw a total of 67,538 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.03 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,19,10,984. The number of active cases in India has now come down to 3,32, 918, registering a decline of 37,322 or 10 per cent in a day.

    Coronavirus India sees slight increase in daily cases with 30,757 new infections-dnm

    Kerala which registered a fall of 10,021 in the number of active cases recorded the biggest dip but continues to be the only state with over 1 lakh active infections.

    Coronavirus India sees slight increase in daily cases with 30,757 new infections-dnm

    The daily Covid-19 positivity rate on February 17 was registered at 2.61 per cent and the rolling average of weekly positivity rate is only about a per cent higher at 3.04 per cent.

    Coronavirus India sees slight increase in daily cases with 30,757 new infections-dnm

    According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) data, as many as 11,79,705  new Covid-19 tests were conducted across the country, pushing the total tests to 75.55 crore. Meanwhile, under the ongoing nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive, 170.87 (1,70,87,06,705) crore vaccine doses have been administered so far.
     

