Coronavirus: India sees slight increase in daily cases with 30,757 new infections

The country saw a total of 67,538 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.03 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,19,10,984.

India witnessed a slight increase in daily cases with 30,757 new cases of the novel coronavirus recorded along with 541 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Thursday, the tally of total Covid-19 cases in the country has now reached 4,27, 54, 315 and the death toll stands at 5,10,066.

The number of active cases in India has now come down to 3,32, 918, registering a decline of 37,322 or 10 per cent in a day.

Kerala which registered a fall of 10,021 in the number of active cases recorded the biggest dip but continues to be the only state with over 1 lakh active infections.

The daily Covid-19 positivity rate on February 17 was registered at 2.61 per cent and the rolling average of weekly positivity rate is only about a per cent higher at 3.04 per cent.