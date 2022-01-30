  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Coronavirus: India’s positivity rate rises to 14.5% with over 2.34 lakh new cases

    First Published Jan 30, 2022, 10:35 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Union Health Minister Mansukh Madaviya informed that more than 75% of the eligible population in the country is now fully vaccinated.

    Coronavirus India's positivity rate rises to 14.5% with over 2.34 lakh new cases-dnm

    India on Sunday logged 2,34,281 new cases of Covid-19, taking the overall tally of infections since the pandemic began in early-2020 to 4,10,92,522, according to the data released by the Ministry of Health. The fresh cases of Covid-19 reported on Sunday morning are marginally lower than those logged on Saturday.

    Coronavirus India's positivity rate rises to 14.5% with over 2.34 lakh new cases-dnm

    The country saw a total of 893 deaths, pushing the death toll to 4,94,091. The toll includes 258 backlog deaths that Kerala added to its tally of fatalities on Saturday, data from the Union Health Ministry showed. In India, the first death due to the Covid pandemic was reported in March 2020.

    Coronavirus India's positivity rate rises to 14.5% with over 2.34 lakh new cases-dnm

    The total active cases of Covid-19 in India have declined to 18,84,937 (4.59% per cent), the data showed. A total of 3,52,784 discharges were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 93.89 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 3,87,13,494.

    Coronavirus India's positivity rate rises to 14.5% with over 2.34 lakh new cases-dnm

    According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) data, 72,73,90,698 samples have been tested up to January 29 for Covid-19. Of these 16,15,993 samples were tested on Saturday. Meanwhile, India’s vaccine coverage rose to 1,65,70,60,692. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said more than 75 per cent of the eligible population in the country is fully vaccinated.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Goa Election 2022: TMC releases alliance manifesto, MGP leaders visibly give it a miss-dnm

    Goa Election 2022: TMC releases alliance manifesto, MGP leaders visibly give it a miss

    PM Modi tells people to popularise Mahatma Gandhi ideals, BJP Tathagatha Roy lists flaws

    PM Modi tells people to popularise Mahatma Gandhi's ideals, BJP's Tathagatha Roy lists 9 flaws

    India in 4th batch sends 3 tonnes of medical assistance to Afghanistan-dnm

    India in 4th batch sends 3 tonnes of medical assistance to Afghanistan

    NYT report on India-Israel Pegasus deal: SC panel monitoring matter, report awaited, says govt source-dnm

    NYT report on India-Israel Pegasus ‘deal’: SC panel monitoring matter, report awaited, says govt source

    Furious Gwalior collector sends NSUI vice president Shivraj Yadav to police custody over exams protests-dnm

    Furious Gwalior collector sends NSUI vice president Shivraj Yadav to police custody over exams protests

    Recent Stories

    Goa Election 2022: TMC releases alliance manifesto, MGP leaders visibly give it a miss-dnm

    Goa Election 2022: TMC releases alliance manifesto, MGP leaders visibly give it a miss

    PM Modi tells people to popularise Mahatma Gandhi ideals, BJP Tathagatha Roy lists flaws

    PM Modi tells people to popularise Mahatma Gandhi's ideals, BJP's Tathagatha Roy lists 9 flaws

    Kajol tests COVID-19 positive; shares daughter Nysa's picture for positive vibes RCB

    Kajol tests COVID-19 positive; shares daughter Nysa's picture for positive vibes

    Do you have hair loss? What are the reasons? Here's what you can do RCB

    Do you have hair loss? What are the reasons? Here's what you can do

    Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan hugs Shehnaaz Gill, gets emotional remembering Sidharth Shukla (Watch) RCB

    Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan hugs Shehnaaz Gill, gets emotional remembering Sidharth Shukla (Watch)

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, aTKMB vs SCEB: It's a pleasure to be part of ATK Mohun Bagan and this game - Juan Ferrando on SC East Bengal tie-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: It's a pleasure to be part of ATK Mohun Bagan and this game - Juan Ferrando on SC East Bengal tie

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, JFC vs FCG: Credit to Jamshedpur FC, not only the ones on the field but the boys off the field - Owen Coyle on FC Goa win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Credit to Jamshedpur FC, not only the ones on the field but the boys off the field - Owen Coyle

    Video Icon
    Kashmir BSF jawan gives major fitness goals; completes 57 push-ups within 50 seconds in biting cold weather

    Kashmir: BSF jawan gives major fitness goals; completes 57 push-ups within 50 seconds in biting cold weather

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, JFC vs FCG: I think the luck this season is not in FC Goa favour - Derrick Pereira after Jamshedpur FC loss-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: I think the luck this season is not in FC Goa's favour - Derrick Pereira after Jamshedpur FC loss

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, JFC vs FCG Match Highlights (Game 74): Daniel Chima Chukwu on target as Jamshedpur FC downs FC Goa-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 74): Daniel Chima Chukwu on target as Jamshedpur FC downs FC Goa

    Video Icon