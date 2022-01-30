Coronavirus: India’s positivity rate rises to 14.5% with over 2.34 lakh new cases

Union Health Minister Mansukh Madaviya informed that more than 75% of the eligible population in the country is now fully vaccinated.

India on Sunday logged 2,34,281 new cases of Covid-19, taking the overall tally of infections since the pandemic began in early-2020 to 4,10,92,522, according to the data released by the Ministry of Health. The fresh cases of Covid-19 reported on Sunday morning are marginally lower than those logged on Saturday.

The country saw a total of 893 deaths, pushing the death toll to 4,94,091. The toll includes 258 backlog deaths that Kerala added to its tally of fatalities on Saturday, data from the Union Health Ministry showed. In India, the first death due to the Covid pandemic was reported in March 2020.

The total active cases of Covid-19 in India have declined to 18,84,937 (4.59% per cent), the data showed. A total of 3,52,784 discharges were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 93.89 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 3,87,13,494.