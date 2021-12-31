  • Facebook
    Coronavirus: India’s Omicron tally surges to 1,270; 16,764 new COVID-19 cases reported

    First Published Dec 31, 2021, 12:02 PM IST
    The total cases of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 cases has gone up to 1,270 with Maharashtra and Delhi reporting 450 and 320 cases respectively.

    India on Friday saw a major surge in Covid-19 cases with 16,764 new cases reported in the last 24 hours and also the highest single-day rise of 309 cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, according to the Union Health Ministry. With today’s count the country's coronavirus tally has been pushed to 34,838,804 and with 220 deaths reported over the past 24 hours, the death toll has mounted to 4,81,080.

     

    The total cases of the Omicron variant have gone up to 1,270 with 23 states reporting the new Covid-19 strain. Of the 1,270 patients infected with the Omicron variant of the virus, 374 have either recuperated or migrated. Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected state with 450 cases followed by Delhi, which has 320 infections, Kerala 109 and Gujarat 97, according to the Health Ministry.

    The active cases have increased to 91,361 comprising 0.26 per cent of the total infections. An increase of 8,959 cases was recorded in the active Covid-19 tally in a span of 24 hours. Meanwhile, India saw 7,585 patients recovering in the last 24 hours taking the total number of recoveries to 3,42,66,363. The recovery rate in the country currently stands at 98.36 per cent.
     

    According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) data, a total of 12,50,837 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. India has so far conducted over 67.78 crore (67,78,45,395) cumulative tests. So far India’s Covid-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 144.54 crore (1,43,83,22,742), with the administration of 66,65,290 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours under nationwide vaccination drive.

