Coronavirus: India’s active cases tally lowest in 537 days; 9,283 new COVID-19 cases

India on Wednesday logged 9,283 new coronavirus infections taking the country's total tally of Covid-19 cases to 3,45,35,763. The death toll climbed to 4,66,584 with 437 fresh fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry's updated data. The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 20,000 for 47 straight days and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 150 consecutive days now.

The active cases declined to 1,11,481, the lowest in 537 days, with a decrease of 2,103 cases in a span of 24 hours, according to the Ministry’s data. The active cases comprise 0.32 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020. Meanwhile, 10,949 recoveries were logged in the last 24 hours, pushing the total recoveries to 3,39,57,698. The national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.33 per cent, the highest since March 2020, the ministry said.