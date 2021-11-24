  • Facebook
    Coronavirus: India’s active cases tally lowest in 537 days; 9,283 new COVID-19 cases

    First Published Nov 24, 2021, 11:04 AM IST
    India reported 9,283 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, informed the ministry of health and family welfare on Tuesday.

    India on Wednesday logged 9,283 new coronavirus infections taking the country's total tally of Covid-19 cases to 3,45,35,763. The death toll climbed to 4,66,584 with 437 fresh fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry's updated data. The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 20,000 for 47 straight days and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 150 consecutive days now.

    The active cases declined to 1,11,481, the lowest in 537 days, with a decrease of 2,103 cases in a span of 24 hours, according to the Ministry’s data. The active cases comprise 0.32 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020. Meanwhile, 10,949 recoveries were logged in the last 24 hours, pushing the total recoveries to 3,39,57,698. The national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.33 per cent, the highest since March 2020, the ministry said.

    According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) data, a total of 63,16,49,378 samples have been tested for Covid-19 infections so far, of which, 53,892 were tested on Tuesday. Meanwhile, a total of 76,58,203 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours, pushing the total tally of doses administered to 118.44 crore (1,18,44,23,573), under the nationwide vaccination drive, said the Union Health Ministry.

