    Coronavirus: India reports 9,119 new cases; active cases count lowest in 539 days

    First Published Nov 25, 2021, 12:04 PM IST
    India reported 9,119 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, informed the ministry of health and family welfare on Tuesday.

    India on Thursday reported 9,119 new coronavirus infections, taking the country's total tally of Covid-19 cases to 3,45,44,882, according to the Union Health Ministry's updated data. The death toll climbed to 4,66,980 with 396 fresh fatalities. The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 20,000 for 48 straight days and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 151 consecutive days now.

    Meanwhile, the active cases declined to 1,09,940, the lowest in 539 days with a decrease of 1,541 cases in a span of 24 hours. The active cases account for less than 1% of total cases, currently at 0.32%, lowest since March 2020. A total of 10,264 people recovered from the coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours. The national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.33 per cent, the highest since March 2020, the health ministry said.

    Video Icon