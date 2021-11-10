Coronavirus: India reports 11,466 new COVID-19 cases; recovery rate at highest at 98.25%

The country’s active caseload stands at 1,39,683, which is the lowest in 264 days and it accounts for 0.41 per cent, less than 1 per cent of total cases.

India logged 11,466 new cases of Covid-19 and 460 more fatalities in the last 24 hours, taking the total caseload to 3,43,88,579 and total death toll to 4,61,849, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday. The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 20,000 for 33 straight days, while less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 136 consecutive days now.

The country’s active tally declined to 1,39,683-- the lowest in 264 days, with a decrease of 955 active cases in the last 24 hours. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.93 per cent, and it has been less than two per cent for last 36 days. The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 1.25 per cent. It has been below two per cent for the last 46 days, the ministry stated.

According to latest Union Health Ministry data, the number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 3,37,87,047. The national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.25 per cent, the highest since March 2020, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.34 per cent.