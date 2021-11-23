  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Coronavirus: India records lowest daily COVID case rise in 543 days with 7,579 fresh cases

    First Published Nov 23, 2021, 10:51 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    The country's active cases account for less than 1 per cent of total cases and it is currently at 0.33 per cent, the lowest since March 2020.

    Coronavirus India records lowest daily COVID case rise in 543 days with 7,579 fresh cases-dnm

    With the lowest dip in 543 days, India reported 7,579 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours pushing the caseload to 34,526,480, according to the Union Health Ministry's update on Tuesday. While 236 fresh fatalities took the death toll to 4,66,147 with, according to the data. The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 20,000 for 46 straight days and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 149 consecutive days now.

    Coronavirus India records lowest daily COVID case rise in 543 days with 7,579 fresh cases-dnm

    The active cases dipped to 1,13,584, which is the lowest in 536 days, with a decrease of 4,859 cases in a span of 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry informed. The active cases comprise 0.33 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020. Meanwhile, the national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.32 per cent, the highest since March 2020, the ministry said.

    Coronavirus India records lowest daily COVID case rise in 543 days with 7,579 fresh cases-dnm

    According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) data, a total of 63,16,49,378 samples have been tested for Covid-19 infections so far, of which, 53,892 were tested on Tuesday. Meanwhile, a total of 63,98,165 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours, pushing the total tally of doses administered to over 117 crore, under the nationwide vaccination drive, said the Union Health Ministry.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Coronavirus India logs 10,488 fresh COVID cases; recovery rate at highest of 98.29 per cent-dnm

    Coronavirus: India logs 10,488 fresh COVID cases; recovery rate at highest of 98.29 per cent

    Andhra Pradesh Floods Update Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy undertook aerial survey

    Andhra Pradesh Floods Update: 27 dead, many missing; 70 per cent of Tirupati under water

    ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan: India's participation lies at the hands of the Government-ayh

    ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan: India's participation lies at the hands of the Government

    PM Modi to unveil modern Rani Kamlapati railway station; it was called Habibganj station earlier

    PM Modi to unveil modern Rani Kamlapati railway station; it was called Habibganj station earlier

    Coronavirus India logs 12,516 fresh COVID cases; active cases lowest in 267 days-dnm

    Coronavirus: India logs 12,516 fresh COVID cases; active cases lowest in 267 days

    Recent Stories

    Railways reacts after Sadhus question saffron attire for Ramayana Express train staff

    Railways reacts after Sadhus question saffron attire for Ramayana Express train staff

    Delhi air quality improves slightly but continues to gasp for breath as AQI remains in very poor category-dnm

    Delhi's air quality improves slightly but continues to gasp for breath as AQI remains in ‘very poor’ category

    Petrol diesel price today, November 23: No change in fuel costs in India; check latest rates-dnm

    Petrol, diesel price today, November 23: No change in fuel costs in India; check latest rates

    Gold silver price today, November 23: Precious metals rates remain unchanged-dnm

    Gold, silver price today, November 23: Precious metals rates remain unchanged

    International Emmy Awards 2021: The winners list SCJ

    International Emmy Awards 2021: The winners list

    Recent Videos

    Southern Command conducts 'Sagar Shakti' in Kutch Peninsula

    'Sagar Shakti' on display in the Kutch Peninsula (Watch)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE : Seema, Manukriti Pahwa, Anup Thapa open up on toxic masculinity and on Ye Mard Bechara SCJ

    [EXCLUSIVE] : Seema, Manukriti Pahwa, Anup Thapa open up on toxic masculinity and on Ye Mard Bechara

    Video Icon
    Former US President Donald Trump awarded 9th Dan Black Belt in Taekwondo by South Korea martial arts organisation kukkiwon

    Former US President Donald Trump awarded honorary 9th Dan Black Belt in Taekwondo

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Zoya Factor writer Anuja Chauhan opens up on her struggles and on Raj Babbar's Dil Bekaraar

    [Exclusive] Zoya Factor writer Anuja Chauhan opens up on her struggles and on Raj Babbar's Dil Bekaraar

    Video Icon
    India IT capital flooded: Over 600 apartment dwellers rescued using boats in Bengaluru-dnm

    India's IT capital flooded: Over 600 apartment dwellers rescued using boats in Bengaluru

    Video Icon