Coronavirus: India records lowest daily COVID case rise in 543 days with 7,579 fresh cases

The country's active cases account for less than 1 per cent of total cases and it is currently at 0.33 per cent, the lowest since March 2020.

With the lowest dip in 543 days, India reported 7,579 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours pushing the caseload to 34,526,480, according to the Union Health Ministry's update on Tuesday. While 236 fresh fatalities took the death toll to 4,66,147 with, according to the data. The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 20,000 for 46 straight days and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 149 consecutive days now.

The active cases dipped to 1,13,584, which is the lowest in 536 days, with a decrease of 4,859 cases in a span of 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry informed. The active cases comprise 0.33 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020. Meanwhile, the national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.32 per cent, the highest since March 2020, the ministry said.