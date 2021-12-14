  • Facebook
    Coronavirus: India logs 5,784 new COVID cases, recovery rate highest at 98.37%

    First Published Dec 14, 2021, 11:21 AM IST
    The cumulative Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country so far has exceeded 133.88 crore, under the nationwide vaccination drive.

    India logged a daily spike of 5,784 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally of Covid-19 cases to 3,47,03,644. The country also recorded 252 new deaths, pushing the total death count to 4,75,888, according to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday.
     

    The active cases now stand at 88,993, and comprise 0.26 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020. A decrease of 2,463 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours, the Health Ministry said. Meanwhile, in the last 24 hours, as many as 7,995 people recuperated from Covid-19, taking the total number of recoveries to 3,41,38,763. The recovery rate is currently at 98.37 per cent, the data also showed.

    According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) data, a total of 9,50,482 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. India has so far conducted over 65.76 crore (65,76,62,933) cumulative tests. A total of 66,98,601 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours. The cumulative Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country so far has exceeded 133.88 crore, under the nationwide vaccination drive. 

