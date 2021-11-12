  • Facebook
    Coronavirus: India logs 12,516 fresh COVID cases; active cases lowest in 267 days

    First Published Nov 12, 2021, 11:21 AM IST
    The tally of active cases has declined to 1,37,416, which comprises 0.40 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020.

    India reported a slight improvement in its daily Covid graph with a rise of 12,516 new Covid-19 cases on Friday, taking the country's tally of infections to 3,44,14,186. The country also reported 501 virus-related fatalities, in the last 24 hours, pushing the death toll to 4,62,690, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

    The active caseload now stands at 1,37,416 which is the lowest in 267 days, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed. It comprises 0.40 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.07 per cent, while the case fatality rate in the country is currently at 1.34 per cent.
     

    As many as 13,155 recoveries were recorded in the last 24 hours, taking the number of total recoveries in the country to 3,38,14,080. The country’s Covid-19 recovery rate stood at 98.26% – the highest since March last year.

    According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) data, India has conducted a total of 62,10,67,350 Covid-19 tests. So far, 110.79 crore vaccine doses have been administered under the nationwide vaccination drive, of which 53,81, 889 doses were administered on Thursday, said the Union Health Ministry.

