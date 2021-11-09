Coronavirus: India logs 10,126 new COVID-19 cases, lowest daily rise in 266 days

India's active caseload is now at 1,40,638, which is the lowest in 266 days. Meanwhile, the recovery rate is currently at 98.25 per cent, the highest since March 2020.

India reported 10,126 new cases in the last 24 hours, the lowest in 266 days, while pushing the total caseload to 3,43,77,113. Also, 332 fatalities linked to Covid were recorded since yesterday, taking the death toll to 4,61,057, according to the Union Health Ministry.



The active caseload of the country now stands at 1,40,638 which is the lowest in 266 days, while the active cases account for less than 1% of total cases, currently at 0.41%, lowest since March 2020. The daily test positivity rate - number of positive cases identified per 100 - stands at 1.18% less than 2% for the last 34 days while the weekly positivity rate stands at 1.28% less than 2% for the last 44 days.

According to the Union Health Ministry, 11,982 patients have recovered on Monday. The total recoveries in the country climbed to 3,37,75,086 and the national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.25 per cent which is at the highest mark since March 2020.