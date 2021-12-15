  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Coronavirus: India clocks 6,984 new COVID cases, recovery rate highest at 98.38%

    First Published Dec 15, 2021, 11:08 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    The cumulative Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country so far has exceeded 134.53 crore, under the nationwide vaccination drive.
     

    Coronavirus India clocks 6,984 new COVID cases, recovery rate highest at 98.38%-dnm

    India's Covid-19 caseload increased to 34,710,628 with 6,984 people testing positive for the infection in the last 24 hours. While the death toll climbed to 4,76,135 with 247 more fatalities, according to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday. The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been recorded below 15,000 for the last 48 days now.

    Coronavirus India clocks 6,984 new COVID cases, recovery rate highest at 98.38%-dnm

    The active cases declined to 87,562 with a decrease of 1,431 cases in a span of 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry data. The active cases comprise 0.25 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020. Meanwhile, the Covid-19 recoveries jumped to 3,41,46,931 after 8,168 people recuperated in a day. The national Covid-19 recovery rate stands at 98.38 per cent, the highest since March 2020.

    Coronavirus India clocks 6,984 new COVID cases, recovery rate highest at 98.38%-dnm

    According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) data, a total of 11,84,883 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. India has so far conducted over 65.88 crore (65,88,62,933) cumulative tests. The cumulative Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country so far has exceeded 134.53 crore, under the nationwide vaccination drive.  According to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, over 55% of the country's adult population has received both the doses of Covid-19 vaccine.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Delhi air quality remains in very poor category as people gasp for fresh air-dnm

    Delhi air quality remains in very poor category as people gasp for fresh air

    Jammu-Kashmir: Security forces eliminate one Hizbul terrorist in Pulwama gunfight-dnm

    Jammu-Kashmir: Security forces eliminate one Hizbul terrorist in Pulwama gunfight

    Gangster Suresh Pujari deported to India from Philippines; Mumbai crime branch to take custody-dnm

    Gangster Suresh Pujari deported to India from Philippines; Mumbai crime branch to take custody

    Exercise Milan 2022: India to host 46 nation in mega naval wargames

    Exercise Milan 2022: India to host 46 nations in mega naval wargames

    Jammu and kashmir Pakistani terrorist Abu Zarar killed during encounter in Poonch gcw

    J&K: Pakistani terrorist Abu Zarar killed during encounter in Poonch

    Recent Stories

    Delhi air quality remains in very poor category as people gasp for fresh air-dnm

    Delhi air quality remains in very poor category as people gasp for fresh air

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2021-22: Amid speculations of rift with Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli to address media; here's all-ayh

    IND vs SA 2021-22: Amid speculations of rift with Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli to address media; here's all

    Chanel offers prize money of $113,000 to artists each; here is why drb

    Chanel offers prize money of $113,000 to 10 artists each; here is why

    Spider Man No Way Home premiere Tom Holland stops interview as Zendaya enters watch

    Spider-Man: No Way Home premiere: Tom Holland stops interview as Zendaya enters; watch

    Meet Leena Nair, the Unilever HR chief who is Chanel's new global CEO

    Meet Leena Nair, the Unilever HR chief who is Chanel's new global CEO

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Odisha FC vs Jamshedpur FC: If we are clinical, that would stand us in good stead - JFC Owen Coyle after OFC drub-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: If we are clinical, that would stand us in good stead - JFC’s Owen Coyle after OFC drub

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, OFC vs JFC Match Highlights (Game 29): Greg Stewart's hat-trick helps Jamshedpur FC rout Odisha FC 4-0-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 29): Greg Stewart's hat-trick helps Jamshedpur FC rout Odisha FC 4-0

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Important to recover well from injury and come back as strong as possible - MCFC's Mandar Dessai ahead of CFC clash-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Important to recover well from injury and come back as strong as possible - MCFC's Mandar Dessai

    Video Icon
    Incredible benefits of Salmon fish every seafood lover must know

    Incredible benefits of Salmon fish every seafood lover must know

    Video Icon
    US Air Force removes 27 service members for refusing COVID-19 vaccine

    US Air Force removes 27 service members for refusing COVID-19 vaccine

    Video Icon