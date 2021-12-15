Coronavirus: India clocks 6,984 new COVID cases, recovery rate highest at 98.38%

The cumulative Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country so far has exceeded 134.53 crore, under the nationwide vaccination drive.



India's Covid-19 caseload increased to 34,710,628 with 6,984 people testing positive for the infection in the last 24 hours. While the death toll climbed to 4,76,135 with 247 more fatalities, according to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday. The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been recorded below 15,000 for the last 48 days now.

The active cases declined to 87,562 with a decrease of 1,431 cases in a span of 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry data. The active cases comprise 0.25 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020. Meanwhile, the Covid-19 recoveries jumped to 3,41,46,931 after 8,168 people recuperated in a day. The national Covid-19 recovery rate stands at 98.38 per cent, the highest since March 2020.