WhatsApp update: You can soon convert voice messages into text; Here's how it will work

WhatsApp is testing a feature to let Android users convert voice messages into text . The feature was launched for iOS users initially, and now even Android users might get access to the feature.Read on to know how the feature will work.

What do you do when a friend sends you a voice note on WhatsApp, but you are at work, or attending a meeting? It gets even worse when you realize the voice note is essential and have an urgent want to find out what it says. WhatsApp is currently working on a solution. According to a recent report, WhatsApp may soon allow users to turn audio notes into text so you can read what's within without having to hear them. The function was previously available only to iOS users, but Android users may soon have access to it as well. As per a report in WA Beta Info, WhatsApp has recently introduced a feature that can be immensely helpful for users who want to know what's inside a voice note but cannot play it.

The function, which was first released for iOS users, enables users to convert voice conversations into text messages, giving those who might have trouble with audio playing or prefer text-based interactions an other method of communication. According to the report, WhatsApp has started testing the same capability for Android users after the feature's successful launch on iOS, marking a major step towards inclusion and convenience across its broad user base.

In the most recent beta version of WhatsApp for Android (version 2.24.7.8), users may transcribe voice messages into text format, allowing them to read message content rather than just hearing the voice note. It is worth mentioning that WhatsApp uses the device's speech recognition capabilities to produce transcripts locally on the user's device, which protects privacy and maintains the platform's commitment to end-to-end encryption.

To use the feature when it releases, users will be prompted to download approximately 150MB of additional app data. The feature will be enabled by default but in some cases, users might have to enable it. When you enable the transcription option, you will receive a popup urging you to "Read before you listen with transcripts," indicating the availability of transcribed message content. According to the report, the function is presently being tested and is only available to a restricted number of beta users. WhatsApp, on the other hand, plans to make the function available to more users in the near future.