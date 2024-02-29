Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WhatsApp update: 7 easy steps to search chats, photos by date

    First Published Feb 29, 2024, 12:24 PM IST

    WhatsApp introduces a new feature for Android users enabling them to search chats and photos by date. This feature, previously available on other platforms, was announced by Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

    article_image1

    WhatsApp has announced a cool new feature for Android users. The new feature will let users search for chats by date. It's finally making its way to Android after being accessible on other platforms including iOS, Mac desktop, and WhatsApp Web.The CEO of Facebook, which owns WhatsApp, Mark Zuckerberg, announced the news on his WhatsApp channel.

    article_image2

    He even shared a video of himself looking for an old karaoke chat on WhatsApp. Essentially, you may now search by date rather than searching through all of your chats to discover anything from a particular day.

    article_image3

    Here's how to utilize Android's search by date function.

    1. -Open WhatsApp: On your Android device, launch the WhatsApp program.
    2. -Go to Chat Details: Open the chat for which you wish to do a date-based message search. Either a group conversation or an individual chat is possible.
    3. –Access Search: Locate the conversation details option after entering the chat. Usually, three dots or lines appear in the upper-right corner of the screen to indicate this. To access the menu, tap on it.
    4. –Tap on Search: A number of possibilities will appear in the conversation details menu. Locate and hit the search option.

    article_image4

    5. –Select Date: A calendar icon will appear once you press the search option. To view the date selection, tap on it.
    6. -View Results: After you choose a date, WhatsApp shows you all of the conversation messages from that specific day.
    7. -Scroll Through Messages: On that particular day, you may now discover what you're looking for by scrolling through the messages.

    article_image5

    WhatsApp revealed a new text formatting function just one week ago. The business declared that it will be launching additional formatting choices, including inline code, numbered lists, block quotes, and bulleted lists. Users may access these functionalities on the browser, Mac, iOS, and Android platforms. They may be utilized in group chats, one-on-one conversations, and the Channels broadcast function.

     

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Nothing Phone 2a India launch is almost here Check out expected features, price & more gcw

    Nothing Phone 2a India launch is almost here! Check out expected features, price & more

    Google Maps nightmare! German tourists stranded in Australian wilderness due to glitch, face week-long ordeal snt

    Google Maps nightmare! German tourists stranded in Australian wilderness due to glitch, face week-long ordeal

    MWC 2024 Motorola unveils smartphone that can bend to become wrist watch (SEE PHOTOS) gcw

    MWC 2024: Motorola unveils smartphone that can bend to become wrist watch (SEE PHOTOS)

    MWC 2024 Lenovo showcases transparent laptop concept WATCH video gcw

    MWC 2024: Lenovo showcases transparent laptop concept (WATCH)

    Apple Vision Pro pricing REVEALED Here is how much it reportedly costs tech company to make headset gcw

    Apple Vision Pro pricing REVEALED! Here's how much it costs tech company to make headset

    Recent Stories

    cricket Former Australian skipper Steve Smith advocates rule changes to address leg-side bouncers in cricket osf

    Former Australian skipper Steve Smith advocates rule changes to address leg-side bouncers in cricket

    Kerala: Govt allots Rs 33 lakh for CM's face-to-face programme amid financial crisis anr

    Kerala: Govt allots Rs 33 lakh for CM's face-to-face programme amid financial crisis

    Deepika Padukone to Varun Dhawan, Bollywood celebs expecting their first child in 2024 RKK

    Deepika Padukone to Varun Dhawan, Bollywood celebs expecting their first child in 2024

    Kerala: Woman dies after husband pours kerosene and sets her on fire in Thiruvananthapuram rkn

    Kerala: Woman dies after husband pours kerosene and sets her on fire in Thiruvananthapuram

    Pakistan Police constable shot dead by unknown assailants in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Bannu district snt

    Pakistan: Police constable shot dead by unknown assailants in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Bannu district

    Recent Videos

    German singer Cassandra Mae Spittmann delights PM Modi with 'Achyutam Keshavam' and Tamil song during Palladam visit (WATCH) AJR

    German singer delights PM Modi with 'Achyutam Keshavam' and Tamil song during Palladam visit (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Vayu Shakti 2024 When 50 tons of ordnance were dropped in 2 hours over Pokhran

    When 50 tons of firepower rained over Pokhran in 2 hours (MUST WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon