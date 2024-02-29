WhatsApp update: 7 easy steps to search chats, photos by date

WhatsApp introduces a new feature for Android users enabling them to search chats and photos by date. This feature, previously available on other platforms, was announced by Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

WhatsApp has announced a cool new feature for Android users. The new feature will let users search for chats by date. It's finally making its way to Android after being accessible on other platforms including iOS, Mac desktop, and WhatsApp Web.The CEO of Facebook, which owns WhatsApp, Mark Zuckerberg, announced the news on his WhatsApp channel.

He even shared a video of himself looking for an old karaoke chat on WhatsApp. Essentially, you may now search by date rather than searching through all of your chats to discover anything from a particular day.

Here's how to utilize Android's search by date function.



1. -Open WhatsApp: On your Android device, launch the WhatsApp program.

2. -Go to Chat Details: Open the chat for which you wish to do a date-based message search. Either a group conversation or an individual chat is possible.

3. –Access Search: Locate the conversation details option after entering the chat. Usually, three dots or lines appear in the upper-right corner of the screen to indicate this. To access the menu, tap on it.

4. –Tap on Search: A number of possibilities will appear in the conversation details menu. Locate and hit the search option.

5. –Select Date: A calendar icon will appear once you press the search option. To view the date selection, tap on it.

6. -View Results: After you choose a date, WhatsApp shows you all of the conversation messages from that specific day.

7. -Scroll Through Messages: On that particular day, you may now discover what you're looking for by scrolling through the messages.

WhatsApp revealed a new text formatting function just one week ago. The business declared that it will be launching additional formatting choices, including inline code, numbered lists, block quotes, and bulleted lists. Users may access these functionalities on the browser, Mac, iOS, and Android platforms. They may be utilized in group chats, one-on-one conversations, and the Channels broadcast function.



