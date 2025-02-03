WhatsApp to Instagram: Check out top 10 battery draining smartphone apps

Certain apps are responsible for quick battery drain in smartphones. Here are the top 10 battery-draining apps.

Almost everyone owns a smartphone today, but many complain about battery life decreasing within a year. Some even say their fully charged battery drains to half in just 30 minutes.

Frequent battery drain doesn't necessarily mean a faulty device. Several factors can contribute to smartphone battery drain.

Apps like fitness trackers, social media, and dating apps are known to consume significant battery power, even when not actively in use.

According to Nyheder24, the Fitbit app is a major battery consumer. This list includes other commonly used apps that drain your battery quickly.

Top 10 Battery Draining Apps:

1. Fitbit, 2. Uber, 3. Skype, 4. Facebook, 5. Airbnb, 6. Instagram, 7. Tinder, 8. Bumble, 9. Snapchat, and 10. WhatsApp

How to Save Battery:

On Android, go to Settings > Battery > Advanced > Battery Usage > Optimize. Select apps to disable background activity.

