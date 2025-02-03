WhatsApp to Instagram: Check out top 10 battery draining smartphone apps

Certain apps are responsible for quick battery drain in smartphones. Here are the top 10 battery-draining apps.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
Published: Feb 3, 2025, 5:13 PM IST

Almost everyone owns a smartphone today, but many complain about battery life decreasing within a year. Some even say their fully charged battery drains to half in just 30 minutes.

budget 2025
article_image2

Frequent battery drain doesn't necessarily mean a faulty device. Several factors can contribute to smartphone battery drain.

article_image3

Apps like fitness trackers, social media, and dating apps are known to consume significant battery power, even when not actively in use.

article_image4

According to Nyheder24, the Fitbit app is a major battery consumer. This list includes other commonly used apps that drain your battery quickly.

article_image5

Top 10 Battery Draining Apps:
1. Fitbit, 2. Uber, 3. Skype, 4. Facebook, 5. Airbnb, 6. Instagram, 7. Tinder, 8. Bumble, 9. Snapchat, and 10. WhatsApp

article_image6

How to Save Battery:
On Android, go to Settings > Battery > Advanced > Battery Usage > Optimize. Select apps to disable background activity.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios
budget 2025

RELATED STORIES

Apple may reportedly launch new iCloud based Confetti service for event invites check details gcw

Apple may reportedly launch new iCloud-based ‘Confetti’ service for event invites | Check details

Vivo hints at powerful V50 series camera, new wedding mode unveiled! gcw

Vivo hints at powerful V50 series camera, new wedding mode unveiled!

Apple cancels Mac connected AR smart glasses check details gcw

Apple cancels Mac-connected AR smart glasses | Check details

Playstation plus free games for February 2024 revealed dont miss out gcw

PlayStation Plus FREE games for February 2024 revealed – Don’t miss out!

Google Pixel 9a to launch in March 2025? Here's what you can expect from it gcw

Google Pixel 9a to launch in March 2025? Here's what you can expect from it

Recent Stories

Who was Barbie Hsu? Taiwanese actor, singer passes away aged 48 ATG

Who was Barbie Hsu? Taiwanese actor, singer passes away aged 48

Trump Tariff Effect: Greenwave Technology Sees Significant Revenue Acceleration, Gets Retail Thumbs Up

Trump Tariff Effect: Greenwave Technology Sees Significant Revenue Acceleration, Gets Retail Thumbs Up

Nokia Bags Contract To Upgrade New York’s Largest Internet Exchange Backbone: Retail’s Extremely Bullish

Nokia Bags Contract To Upgrade New York’s Largest Internet Exchange Backbone: Retail’s Extremely Bullish

Trump's Tariffs Drag Nvidia, Broadcom, Applied Materials Stocks Lower Pre-Market: Retail Remains Bullish

Trump's Tariffs Drag Nvidia, Broadcom, Applied Materials Stocks Lower Pre-Market: Retail Remains Bullish

"Luminary" Review: Can This Book Really Teach a Techie to Tell a Tale?

"Luminary" Review: Can This Book Really Teach a Techie to Tell a Tale?

Recent Videos

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Video Icon
'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

Video Icon
Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Video Icon
Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Video Icon
Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Video Icon