Vodafone Idea challenges Jio and Airtel with UNLIMITED 4G data on recharge plans

Vodafone Idea (VI) is now offering unlimited 4G data plans without any FUP limitations. These plans, currently available in select regions like Andhra Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, are expected to roll out nationwide soon, offering high-speed internet access at affordable prices.

There is some good news if you're having trouble with expensive recharge plans! Vodafone Idea has launched an intriguing offer to lessen your load if you use a lot of data yet are sick of going over budget. Vodafone Idea is now offering its millions of customers unlimited 4G internet in order to compete with Jio and Airtel. This implies that even with less expensive plans, you will be able to experience high-speed internet.

Vodafone Idea has introduced a number of plans with no FUP (Fair Usage Policy) restrictions. Currently, the company's website and app feature these plans. Although they are only offered in a few areas, it is anticipated that the business is testing these products before making them available across the country. A Telecom Talk article claims that Vodafone Idea has introduced limitless 4G data in a certain regions, including Andhra Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. The business is obviously setting itself up to take on Jio and Airtel directly.

High-speed data is now available with a range of recharge choices, including Rs 365, Rs 379, Rs 407, Rs 449, Rs 408, and Rs 469, if you're using a VI SIM. Furthermore, the following reasonably priced plans include unlimited 4G data: Rs 649, Rs 979, Rs 994, Rs 996, Rs 997, Rs 998, and Rs 1198. Let's examine the Rs 365 plan in more detail. In addition to a 28-day validity period, this plan offers users unlimited calling on any network for the same amount of time. Additionally, you'll get 100 free SMS every day. This plan is a great option for people who depend on data because it offers limitless 4G data and fast access.

In other developments, consumers who do not need internet data may now get a special pricing coupon from BSNL for Rs 439. For less than Rs 450, you may get 90 days of unlimited calling with this package. The recharge offers free SMS services in addition to free calls on all networks.





