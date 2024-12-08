Tired of ads? THIS app lets you enjoy seamless video streaming

Want to watch videos without excessive ads? Then you'll definitely love this app. It eliminates the frustration of ad interruptions, ensuring your viewing experience remains uninterrupted. Learn more about this app here.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Dec 8, 2024, 2:45 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 8, 2024, 2:45 PM IST

We all rely on Google for quick information, and YouTube is our go-to for video content. Millions worldwide use YouTube, leading to ads in almost every video for monetization. While YouTube profits, ads disrupt the viewing experience. The skip option offers some relief, but recently, double ads have become common, forcing viewers to watch at least one full ad.

article_image2

Ad-free YouTube requires a Premium subscription, but prices have increased across student, family, and individual plans. An alternative exists: an app for ad-free viewing without premium costs.

article_image3

The Brave Fast Private Browser offers ad-free video viewing, picture-in-picture mode, and lock screen playback. It's compatible with both Android and iPhone devices.

article_image4

To use Brave Browser for ad-free videos: Install it from the Play Store. Enable background play in settings. Open the app, search for your video, and enjoy ad-free viewing. Note: Be mindful of data security and permissions when installing any app.

