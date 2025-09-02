Forgot Your Passwords? Here’s How to Find Them on Your Phone
Smartphones store a surprising amount of information, including saved passwords. This guide reveals the simple steps to access your forgotten passwords for various apps and accounts directly on your phone.
A trick to make your phone even smarter
In this tech era, very few people don't have a smartphone. With over a billion phones in India alone, you can understand how widely they're used. Basic necessities used to be food, shelter, and clothing... now cell phones are on the list. Many use phones but don't know all the features. Let's learn about a useful smartphone feature.
Do you know this amazing phone feature?
Our phones have many secret features. Knowing them can sometimes solve our problems. We use many apps, social media platforms, Gmail, etc., on our phones. Sometimes we forget passwords. No need to panic... you can find forgotten passwords on your phone. Learn how here.
Where are my saved passwords?
Everyone has apps like Facebook, Instagram, and Gmail on their phones. Automatic login makes many forget their passwords. If data is lost or you need to log in on another phone, you need the password. Passwords are saved on your phone. Let's learn how to view them step by step.
How to see forgotten passwords on your phone?
Follow these steps to see saved passwords on your smartphone:
Open 'Settings'.
Scroll down and click on 'Google'.
Click on 'Google Services'.
Select 'All Services'.
Select 'Autofill with Google'.
Select 'Google Password Manager'.
Now you'll see all the apps logged in on your phone.
Click on the app you need.
You can see the app's user ID and password with your fingerprint or phone password. It's that easy to see forgotten passwords.