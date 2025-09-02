Image Credit : Meta AI

Follow these steps to see saved passwords on your smartphone:

Open 'Settings'.

Scroll down and click on 'Google'.

Click on 'Google Services'.

Select 'All Services'.

Select 'Autofill with Google'.

Select 'Google Password Manager'.

Now you'll see all the apps logged in on your phone.

Click on the app you need.

You can see the app's user ID and password with your fingerprint or phone password. It's that easy to see forgotten passwords.