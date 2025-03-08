SHOCKING iPhone Deals: Massive Price Drops on iPhone 13, 16, 16 Pro, and 15

Read Full Article

iPhone 13, 16, and many other models are discounted in the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. Additional offers are available for HDFC bank cardholders.

The Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale has started and offers big discounts on many smartphones. Some of the popular devices like iPhone 13, 16 Pro, iPhone 15, iPhone 14 and above have received discount offers of up to ₹10,000 without any terms or conditions.

Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale

This makes the offers even more attractive. The recently launched iPhone 16e is on sale at a discounted price with bank offers. Flipkart is selling the iPhone 16 smartphone for ₹69,999. This mobile was announced in India for ₹79,900. That means this iPhone has received a price cut of ₹9,901 without any terms or conditions.

Apple iPhone

There is also a discount of ₹3,500 on Flipkart Axis Credit Card, which will reduce the price to ₹66,499. Consumers can get more discounts if they opt for exchange offers. People who want to buy the new iPhone 16e smartphone can get a discount of ₹4,000 if they pay using their HDFC Bank credit card.

iPhone Discount

This will reduce the price from ₹59,900 to ₹55,900 according to Flipkart's latest listing. Those who want to buy the iPhone 16 Pro can also get a good discount offer. According to the Flipkart listing, the Pro version is selling for ₹1,12,900. This is down from its original release price of ₹1,19,900. This means that the price of this mobile has been reduced by ₹7,000. There is also an additional discount of ₹4,000 on HDFC Bank credit card.

iPhone 15 Mobile

This will reduce the price to ₹1,08,900. Those who want to buy the iPhone 15, it is better to buy it from Amazon because Flipkart is selling it at a higher price. Amazon offers this mobile for ₹61,499, while Flipkart offers it for ₹64,999. The iPhone 16 is selling for ₹69,999 on Flipkart. And with bank and exchange offers, you can get it for less than ₹65,000.

iPhone 13

Finally, the iPhone 13 can be bought on Flipkart for ₹44,999. And you can get an additional discount of ₹2,250 on Flipkart Axis Credit Card, which will reduce the price to ₹42,749. If you are interested in getting the iPhone 14, this mobile is selling for ₹54,999 during the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale.

