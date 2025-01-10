Reliance Jio launches 5.5G network: What is it? What are the benefits? How is it different from 5G?

Experience lightning-fast internet with Jio's new 5.5G network! Get speeds up to 10Gbps, improved reliability, and seamless streaming. Learn more about this game-changing technology.

Reliance Jio, India’s largest telecom company, has introduced its advanced 5.5G network, offering superfast internet speeds of up to 10Gbps. This marks a significant upgrade to Jio’s existing 5G services, providing users with enhanced connectivity and better network reliability.

What is 5.5 network? An improved version of Jio's 5G service is its 5.5G network. Compared to conventional 5G, it offers faster internet speeds, reduced latency, and enhanced network dependability. This system employs three distinct network cells that can link to numerous towers at once and integrates intelligent characteristics. Users may therefore enjoy upload and download rates of up to 1Gbps and 10Gbps, respectively. Also Read | Poco X7 Pro vs Poco F6 5G: Which mid-segment smartphone is a steal deal? How is it different from 5G network? 5.5G allows numerous simultaneous connections to various network cells, including towers, leading in more efficient use of the network than regular 5G, which only permits devices to connect to one cell tower at a time. Data transmission rates and general mobile performance are greatly enhanced as a result. Also Read | Oppo Reno 13 series launched in India | Check features, colours, price and more

Exclusive for OnePlus 13 series Launched in partnership with Jio, the OnePlus 13 series is the first to enable Jio's 5.5G services. These smartphones are 5.5G compatible out of the box since they were specifically designed to function with Jio's cutting-edge network technology. Jio showcased the 5.5G service during the OnePlus 13 series, attaining impressive download rates. The downlink speed on Jio's non-3CC component carrier was 277.78 Mbps, while the download speed skyrocketed to 1,014.86 Mbps on the 3CC component carrier. Also Read | OnePlus 13, OnePlus 13R launched in India | Check what's new, features, price and more

What are the benefits of 5.5G network? For Indian mobile subscribers, Jio's 5.5G network rollout will provide a number of noteworthy benefits. 5.5G's quicker speeds and reduced latency will improve everything from online gaming to streaming HD video to downloading big files. 1. Faster updates and downloads: Users will save waiting periods by enjoying smooth movie, app, and system update downloads.

2. Gaming and streaming without lag: The lower latency guarantees lag-free gameplay and better experiences, with fewer disruptions, whether playing online games or streaming 4K media. Also Read | Reliance Jio introduces Rs 1234 affordable plan: Know about validity, offers, benefits and more 3. Better voice and video conversations: The 5.5G network's capacity to provide better audio and video communications, even in difficult situations like busy public areas, basements, or when traveling, is one of its most significant advantages.

4. Improved network coverage: 5.5G makes sure that consumers in high-traffic areas, basements, and isolated regions have a considerably more robust and dependable connection by connecting devices to numerous towers at the same time.

