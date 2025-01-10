Poco X7 Pro vs Poco F6 5G: Which mid-segment smartphone is a steal deal?

The Poco X7 Pro and Poco F6 5G offer compelling features at different price points. This comparison explores their displays, processors, cameras, battery life, storage, and pricing to help you choose the best fit.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Jan 10, 2025, 12:38 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 10, 2025, 12:38 PM IST

With their cutting-edge features and significantly differing price points, the Poco X7 Pro and Poco F6 5G present two alluring options for smartphone fans. To assist you in selecting the best device for your needs, let's take a deeper look at how these devices compare.

Poco X7 Pro vs Poco F6: Display and design

For fluid graphics, both smartphones have a 6.67-inch screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. At 1240 x 2740 pixels, the X7 Pro's resolution is somewhat greater than the F6 5G's, which has 1220 x 2712 pixels. Although the F6 5G still provides great quality for its price, this gives the X7 Pro a little edge in producing more vivid images. With a weight of 179 g and a thickness of 7.8 mm, the X7 Pro is small and light. Additionally, it is dust-resistant with an IP64 classification. The F6 5G, on the other hand, is somewhat more durable and has Corning Gorilla Glass Victus for increased resilience.

article_image2

Poco X7 Pro vs Poco F6: Processor

The MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultra chipset, which has a 3.25 GHz octa-core CPU, powers the Poco X7 Pro, while the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen3 chipset, which has a 3 GHz octa-core processor, powers the Poco F6 5G. The X7 Pro has a modest processing speed advantage over the other phone, even though both are made to tackle demanding activities.

Poco X7 Pro vs Poco F6: Camera

For improved stability and focusing, the X7 Pro has a dual-camera configuration with 50 MP and 8 MP sensors, as well as OIS and PDAF. The F6 5G, on the other hand, has a single 50 MP wide-angle camera with sophisticated photographic settings. Although the camera performance of both smartphones is excellent, the F6 5G's unique capabilities make it especially tempting to photography fans.

article_image3

Poco X7 Pro vs Poco F6: Battery and storage

While the Poco F6 5G has a 5,000 mAh battery with 90W fast charging, the Poco X7 Pro has a 6,000 mAh battery with 90W fast charging. For heavy users looking for a longer battery life, the X7 Pro is a superior option due to its bigger battery.

The F6 5G increases the storage capacity to 256 GB, while the X7 Pro has 128 GB of internal storage with UFS 4.0 technology. Although both phones offer 8 GB of RAM, those who need more space will find the F6 5G to be a better choice because to its greater storage capacity.

Poco X7 Pro vs Poco F6: Price

The Poco F6 5G is the more affordable alternative, with a starting price of Rs 24,999 compared to Rs 32,990 for the Poco X7 Pro.

Poco X7 Pro vs Poco F6:  Final verdict

For customers who value performance, display quality, and battery life, the Poco X7 Pro is the best option. However, for those on a tight budget who still need a large storage capacity, a sophisticated camera, and contemporary features like NFC and reverse charging, the Poco F6 5G is a better option. Both smartphones provide great value while accommodating varying budgets and preferences.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Oppo Reno 13, Oppo Reno 13 Pro launch today: When and where to watch event LIVE? What to expect? gcw

Oppo Reno 13, Oppo Reno 13 Pro launch today: When and where to watch event LIVE? What to expect?

Samsung Galaxy S25 series launch date announced: What to expect from January 2025 event? gcw

Samsung Galaxy S25 series launch date announced: What to expect from January 2025 event?

Apple iPhone SE 4 cost REVEALED? Will it cost more than its predecessor? gcw

iPhone SE 4 cost REVEALED? Will it cost more than its predecessor?

Oppo Reno 13 5G series launch on January 9 from colours to camera battery here is what we know gcw

Oppo Reno 13 5G series launch on January 9 | From colours to camera, battery; here's what we know

Poco X7 5G Poco X7 Pro to launch on January 9 in India here is what we can expect gcw

Poco X7 5G, Poco X7 Pro to launch on January 9 | Here's what we can expect

Recent Stories

5 Stocks That Attracted Strong Retail Activity On Stocktwits Over Past 24 Hours

5 Stocks That Attracted Strong Retail Activity On Stocktwits Over Past 24 Hours

Cerence, Kuke Music See Follower Counts More Than Double on Stocktwits in 2025: Here’s A Look At Retail Investor Sentiment

Cerence, Kuke Music See Follower Counts More Than Double on Stocktwits in 2025: Here’s A Look At Retail Investor Sentiment

Rushing home to pack our lives....', Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna Panday gives update on California fires ATG

'Rushing home to pack our lives....', Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna Panday gives update on California fires

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma visit Premanand Maharaj Ji to seek blessings, video goes viral dmn

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma visit Premanand Maharaj Ji to seek blessings, video goes viral (WATCH)

Honda Activa 7G Scooter: Know price, specifications, features and launch date

Honda Activa 7G Scooter: Know price, specifications, features and launch date

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon