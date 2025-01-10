Poco X7 Pro vs Poco F6 5G: Which mid-segment smartphone is a steal deal?

The Poco X7 Pro and Poco F6 5G offer compelling features at different price points. This comparison explores their displays, processors, cameras, battery life, storage, and pricing to help you choose the best fit.

With their cutting-edge features and significantly differing price points, the Poco X7 Pro and Poco F6 5G present two alluring options for smartphone fans. To assist you in selecting the best device for your needs, let's take a deeper look at how these devices compare. Poco X7 Pro vs Poco F6: Display and design For fluid graphics, both smartphones have a 6.67-inch screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. At 1240 x 2740 pixels, the X7 Pro's resolution is somewhat greater than the F6 5G's, which has 1220 x 2712 pixels. Although the F6 5G still provides great quality for its price, this gives the X7 Pro a little edge in producing more vivid images. With a weight of 179 g and a thickness of 7.8 mm, the X7 Pro is small and light. Additionally, it is dust-resistant with an IP64 classification. The F6 5G, on the other hand, is somewhat more durable and has Corning Gorilla Glass Victus for increased resilience.

Poco X7 Pro vs Poco F6: Processor The MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultra chipset, which has a 3.25 GHz octa-core CPU, powers the Poco X7 Pro, while the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen3 chipset, which has a 3 GHz octa-core processor, powers the Poco F6 5G. The X7 Pro has a modest processing speed advantage over the other phone, even though both are made to tackle demanding activities. Poco X7 Pro vs Poco F6: Camera For improved stability and focusing, the X7 Pro has a dual-camera configuration with 50 MP and 8 MP sensors, as well as OIS and PDAF. The F6 5G, on the other hand, has a single 50 MP wide-angle camera with sophisticated photographic settings. Although the camera performance of both smartphones is excellent, the F6 5G's unique capabilities make it especially tempting to photography fans.

Poco X7 Pro vs Poco F6: Battery and storage While the Poco F6 5G has a 5,000 mAh battery with 90W fast charging, the Poco X7 Pro has a 6,000 mAh battery with 90W fast charging. For heavy users looking for a longer battery life, the X7 Pro is a superior option due to its bigger battery. The F6 5G increases the storage capacity to 256 GB, while the X7 Pro has 128 GB of internal storage with UFS 4.0 technology. Although both phones offer 8 GB of RAM, those who need more space will find the F6 5G to be a better choice because to its greater storage capacity. Poco X7 Pro vs Poco F6: Price The Poco F6 5G is the more affordable alternative, with a starting price of Rs 24,999 compared to Rs 32,990 for the Poco X7 Pro. Poco X7 Pro vs Poco F6: Final verdict For customers who value performance, display quality, and battery life, the Poco X7 Pro is the best option. However, for those on a tight budget who still need a large storage capacity, a sophisticated camera, and contemporary features like NFC and reverse charging, the Poco F6 5G is a better option. Both smartphones provide great value while accommodating varying budgets and preferences.

Latest Videos