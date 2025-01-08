Reliance Jio introduces Rs 1234 affordable plan: Know about validity, offers, benefits and more

In today's world, mobile phones are essential, making recharges unavoidable. While lifetime incoming calls were once free, telecom companies now mandate active plans, necessitating monthly recharges.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Jan 8, 2025, 12:48 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 8, 2025, 12:48 PM IST

Increased competition among telecom companies has led to diverse recharge plans. Companies are introducing affordable plans with attractive benefits to capture users. Reliance Jio leads this trend.

article_image2

Monthly recharges are becoming inconvenient with limited 30-day validity plans. Frequent recharges increase costs. Jio's new plan offers extended validity at a lower price.

article_image3

Designed for users seeking longer validity, the Rs. 1234 plan offers 336 days (approximately 11 months), costing roughly Rs. 112 per month. It includes unlimited calls and 100 free SMS daily.

article_image4

The plan provides 168GB of data (500MB daily). It's ideal for users prioritizing talk time validity over high data usage. It also includes free access to Jio Saavn and Jio Cinema.

article_image5

This plan is exclusively for Jio Bharat phone users and not available for other Jio SIM smartphone users.

