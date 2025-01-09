Oppo Reno 13 series launched in India | Check features, colours, price and more

Oppo has launched the Reno 13 and Reno 13 Pro smartphones in India today, 9 January 2025.   The lineup, which includes the Reno 13 and Reno 13 Pro models, is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chipset. Check features, camera qualities, battery and more!

article_image1
First Published Jan 9, 2025, 5:25 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 9, 2025, 6:14 PM IST

Oppo has launched the Reno 13 and Reno 13 Pro smartphones in India today, 9 January 2025.  It is inspired by India and created for India. The lineup, which includes the Reno 13 and Reno 13 Pro models, is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chipset.

article_image2

Oppo Reno 13 series: Design and features

The MediaTek Dimensity 8350 CPU, 80W SuperVOOC charging capability, Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.4 compatibility, a 120Hz 1.5K display with support for up to 1200 nits of peak brightness, and a 50-megapixel front camera with a JN5 sensor and f2.0 aperture are all features of both devices. Both smartphones have IP68, IP66, and IP69 certification, run ColorOS15, an Android 15 operating system, and have LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 3.1 storage.

article_image3

Oppo Reno 13 Series

Oppo Reno 13, Oppo Reno 13 Pro: Camera features

The rear of the Oppo Reno 13 Pro is equipped with three cameras, whilst the rear of the Reno 13 is equipped with two. The rear cameras of the Reno 13 Pro include of an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera, a 50-megapixel JN5 telephoto sensor, and a 50-megapixel SonyIMX890 primary camera. In contrast, the Oppo Reno 13 has three cameras: a 2-megapixel monochrome camera, an 8-megapixel super wide-angle camera, and a 50-megapixel OIS LYT600 primary camera.

Continuing its focus on AI-driven innovation, the Reno 13 series will include functionalities such as AI Livephoto, AI Summary, and AI Polish, building on the foundation set by last year’s Reno 12 series.

article_image4

Oppo Reno 13, Oppo Reno 13 Pro: Battery 

Oppo Reno 13: It features 5600 mAh battery 

Oppo Reno 13 Pro: It features massive 5800mAh battery, the largest in Reno history.

Oppo Reno 13, Oppo Reno 13 Pro: Price and availability

The 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant of the Oppo Reno 13 Pro 5G is priced at Rs. 49,999. The cost of the 12GB + 512GB version is Rs. 54,999. It comes in two color options: Mist Lavender and Graphite Grey.

The base 8GB + 128GB model of the Oppo Reno 13 5G costs Rs. 37,999, while the 8GB + 256GB model costs Rs. 39,999. Beginning at 12 p.m. on January 11, both versions will be available for purchase on Flipkart and Oppo's online shop.

