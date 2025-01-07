OnePlus 13, OnePlus 13R launched in India | Check what's new, features, price and more

During the OnePlus Winter event, the company has launched its OnePlus 13 and its OnePlus 13R. The tech giant is set to introduce impressive upgrades, including a powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, enhanced waterproofing, a revamped design, an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, and better cameras.

The company has launched its OnePlus 13 and its OnePlus 13R and it comes with some cutting-edge features for enhanced performance and user experience. While the OnePlus 13 features a Snapdragon 8 Elite, the OnePlus 13R sports a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. The new OnePlus 13 series comes with the feather-light OxygenOS 15. Alongside its sleek design and flagship experience, the OnePlus 13 also boasts a slew of AI features. Additionally, OxygenOS 15 optimises storage efficiently. OnePlus 13, OnePlus 13R: Design and display The 6.82-inch AMOLED screen of the OnePlus 13 has a maximum brightness of 4,500 nits. The OnePlus 13 has a quad-curved display with Ceramic Glass protection on top, departing from the curved display of its predecessor. A 6.78-inch AMOLED screen with LTPO 4.1 technology and a maximum brightness of 4,500 nits is another highlight of the OnePlus 13R. Along with a quad curved display, the new "performance flagship" from OnePlus is shielded on the front and back by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i.

OnePlus 13, OnePlus 13R: Processor The powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite with 12GB of RAM is included with the OnePlus 13. The device will have 24GB of RAM accessible in India, providing incredibly smooth performance while on the road. For immersive gaming, the Snapdragon 8 Elite platform delivers a 40% better Adreno GPU performance, a 44% better Oryon CPU, and a 45% quicker AI engine. Along with offering strong performance and smarter, more reliable experiences across devices, it also promises a 27% increase in efficiency for extended battery life. For intense gamers, the device's dual cryo-velocity coolers provide the highest levels of performance. OnePlus 13R features the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, the same processor found on the OnePlus 12 launched last year. It comes with 12/16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 256GB/512GB of UFS 4.0 storage. OnePlus 13 to support AI AI comes to the OnePlus 13, making everyday activities more enjoyable and taking productivity to the next level. Coupled with Google Gemini, users can enhance their efficiency with an array of powerful AI tools.

OnePlus 13, OnePlus 13R: Camera features OnePlus 13 series will come with camera features- Clear Burst feature, powerful Action mode and Snapshot that can click two different photos with different exposures in single click. The photographs from the OnePlus 13 are exceptionally crisp. Its triple-camera setup produces sharp, realistic images. The OnePlus 13's sophisticated cameras outperform its Ultra and Pro-grade counterparts in terms of accuracy, bringing out every minute detail. With the OnePlus Snapshot function, the phone takes two exposures and uses artificial intelligence to create a blur-free, flawless image. With a frame rate of about six per second, the gadget can record even the most intense scenes thanks to the Clear Burst function. Action Mode also makes it simple for the smartphone to take quick, dramatic pictures. The gadget is excellent at taking portraits in low light because to its Hasselblad cameras. OnePlus 13 series gets an interesting AI eraser tool, for smooth photography.

OnePlus 13, OnePlus 13R: Battery and other features OnePlus 13 series houses a big 6,000mAh battery. Both devices feature advanced cooling systems. They share a 6000mAh battery, zero-latency 120fps HDR gaming, and support for 5.5G connectivity. Because of its dual IP68 and IP69 ratings, the latest iteration of the OnePlus 13 can withstand high-pressure water jets and submersion in water. In terms of biometrics, the gadget now has an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor that unlocks the phone more quickly and functions even with wet palms. OnePlus is launching new magnetic cases for the OnePlus 13 and a compatible AIRVOOC magnetic charger in order to provide iPhone like MagSafe charging. OnePlus 13, OnePlus 13R: Price revealed The OnePlus 13 with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage starts at Rs 69,999. A 16GB + 512GB storage option is also available; it costs Rs 76999. Additionally, there is the 24GB RAM + 1TB variant, which costs Rs 89,999. On January 10, the gadget will be sold on Amazon and other online and physical retailers. You may get the OnePlus 13 for less money if you take advantage of ICICI bank card deals. For example, the price of the basic model will essentially decrease to Rs 64,999. The cost of the OnePlus Buds Pro 3 is Rs 11,999. It costs Rs 5,999 for the 50W OnePlus magnetic wireless charger. OnePlus 13R starts at Rs 42,999 (12GB RAM + 256GB ROM)

