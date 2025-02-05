'Lucky to have...' Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates opens up about his new love for first time ever

Bill Gates discusses his new relationship with Paula Hurd for the first time, expressing happiness and reflecting on his divorce from Melinda French Gates as his biggest regret. He and Hurd have been seen together at various events, including the Olympics and Anant Ambani's wedding.

Published: Feb 5, 2025, 2:26 PM IST

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates recently discussed his relationship with his girlfriend, Paula Hurd, for the first time ever in an appearance on the Today show. Gates, 69, expressed his happiness, saying, "I’m lucky to have a serious girlfriend named Paula. We’re having fun, going to the Olympics, and lots of great things."

Paula Hurd, a philanthropist and developer, was previously married to former Oracle CEO Mark Hurd until his passing in 2019.Gates and Hurd were first spotted together in 2022 and made their relationship official in early 2023.  They have been spotted together at a number of occasions, such as Anant Ambani's wedding, the Paris Olympics, and the Breakthrough Prize Ceremony.

In his own words, Gates referred to his 2021 divorce from Melinda French Gates as "the mistake I most regret." Bill Gates admitted in an interview with the Times of London that his greatest regret in life is still his divorce from Melinda French Gates, whom he married for 27 years.

While he expressed greater happiness in his current life, he candidly admitted that the divorce was an incredibly difficult period for both him and Melinda, lasting for at least two years.

Following their divorce, Bill Gates admitted his mistakes and that he had hurt Melinda during their marriage.

Gates also shared his disappointment when Melinda chose to leave the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation after their split. “When we got divorced, it was tough, and then she made the decision to leave the foundation — I was disappointed that she took the option to go off,” he remarked.

For the unaware, Paula Hurd, a University of Texas graduate with a degree in business administration, is also a philanthropist, developer, and event organiser. She is a mother of two daughters, Kathryn and Kelly.

