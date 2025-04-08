user
user icon

Lost your phone? Here’s how the CEIR Portal can help you get it back

These days, a phone has become essential for everyone. It's not just for exchanging information; it's also commonly used for banking transactions and other needs. If such an important phone is lost or stolen, we naturally get anxious. But this time, if your phone goes missing, don't stress too much. Learn how to get it back through the CEIR portal.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
Published: Apr 8, 2025, 5:03 PM IST

Easy recovery

If someone steals your mobile, you can easily find it yourself... "Oh no, my phone is gone!" - This is heard in many homes, streets, and even police stations these days. The smartphone in hand is not just an object; it's our bank account, friends, relatives, office, entertainment, all combined into a small world. If such a phone is lost, we can only grieve. But with CEIR, it's possible to get it back easily.

article_image2

CEIR - A digital watchman! CEIR stands for 'Central Equipment Identity Register'. It was created by the Indian Government's Telecommunications Department. It can be described as a digital watchman created to recover lost or stolen mobiles and to stop mobile theft.

Also Read | WhatsApp to let you BLOCK others from saving your photos and videos


article_image3

IMEI - Mobile Aadhaar Number! Every mobile has a 15-digit IMEI (International Mobile Equipment Identity) number. This is like the mobile's Aadhaar number. Having this number makes it easy to file a complaint on the CEIR portal. How to find the IMEI number? It is on a sticker on the box the mobile came in. It is on a sticker where the mobile battery is located. If you have the mobile, dial *#06# and it will appear on the screen.

article_image4

How to file a complaint through the CEIR portal?

Police Complaint: First, file a complaint at the nearest police station that the mobile is lost. Don't forget to take a copy of the FIR.

CEIR Portal: Go to the official website of the CEIR portal.

Filling in Details: Fill in the IMEI number of the lost mobile, the lost SIM card number, police complaint details, and your details correctly.

Also Read | ChatGPT can now create fake Aadhaar & PAN cards: A new cybercrime concern? SEE viral pics

OTP Verification: Enter the OTP that comes to your mobile number and verify your request.

Confirmation: Once your complaint is successfully registered, you will receive a reference ID. Keep it safe.

article_image5

CEIR Portal Magic! As soon as a complaint is filed on the CEIR portal, your mobile will be blocked from being used on any network in India. This makes it impossible to sell the stolen mobile. This becomes a big headache for thieves.

article_image6

What if the mobile is found? If the mobile is found, the block can be removed from the CEIR portal using the same reference ID and the mobile can be used. Don't worry about the lost mobile anymore. The CEIR portal will help you! This is a new technology. If used correctly, many mobiles can be recovered.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

iPhone 17 to look similar to iPhone 16? Major design changes to be expected in 2027 here is why gcw

iPhone 17 to look similar to iPhone 16? Major design changes to be expected in 2027

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion vs Motorola Edge 50 Fusion: Is the latest smartphone worth upgrading? gcw

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion vs Motorola Edge 50 Fusion: Is the latest smartphone worth upgrading?

WhatsApp to let you BLOCK others from saving your photos and videos gcw

WhatsApp to let you BLOCK others from saving your photos and videos

Google rolls out Gemini Live for Pixel and Samsung Galaxy phones: 5 cool features you can try gcw

Google rolls out Gemini Live for Pixel and Samsung Galaxy phones: 5 cool features you can try

CMF Phone 2 Pro launch date REVEALED! Check expected price and features gcw

CMF Phone 2 Pro launch date REVEALED! Check expected price and features

Recent Stories

SC overturns Rs 10 lakh fine on Vishal Dadlani, Tehseen Poonawalla; slams HC for moral policing over tweets ddr

SC overturns Rs 10 lakh fine on Vishal Dadlani, Tehseen Poonawalla; slams HC for moral policing over tweets

Kriti Sanon to Sunny Leone: 7 B-Town celebs who live in rented homes NTI

Kriti Sanon to Sunny Leone: 7 B-Town celebs who live in rented homes

7 morning habits that naturally control blood sugar levels gcw

7 morning habits that naturally control blood sugar levels

Fake doctor arrested in UP for impersonating surgeon and causing seven deaths had monthly salary of Rs 8 lakh dmn

Fake doctor arrested in UP for impersonating surgeon and causing seven deaths had monthly salary of Rs 8 lakh

Avoid THESE 5 bedroom vastu mistakes for a happy married life gcw

Avoid THESE 5 bedroom vastu mistakes for a happy married life

Recent Videos

'Chunav Ladna Chahti Ho?' – PM Modi’s Fun Jibe to Raebareli Woman Wins Hearts | Asianet Newsable

'Chunav Ladna Chahti Ho?' – PM Modi’s Fun Jibe to Raebareli Woman Wins Hearts | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Woman Breaks Down in Front of PM Modi, Credits MUDRA YOJANA for Life Transformation

Woman Breaks Down in Front of PM Modi, Credits MUDRA YOJANA for Life Transformation

Video Icon
'It Would Be Good if US Controlled Gaza': Donald Trump in Meeting with Netanyahu | Asianet Newsable

'It Would Be Good if US Controlled Gaza': Donald Trump in Meeting with Netanyahu | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Trump Criticizes European Union Over Trade Deficit: 'EU has Been Very Bad to Us' | Asianet Newsable

Trump Criticizes European Union Over Trade Deficit: 'EU has Been Very Bad to Us' | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Allu Arjun’s 43rd BIRTHDAY Bash at Home – Heartwarming Moments with Family; Upcoming Films

Allu Arjun’s 43rd BIRTHDAY Bash at Home – Heartwarming Moments with Family; Upcoming Films

Video Icon