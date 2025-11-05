Image Credit : Getty

If you have been on Indian roads lately, you have probably noticed it the quiet hum of electric scooters, the sleek new EV cars, and the buzz around sustainable mobility. India's electric vehicle (EV) revolution is not just coming; it's already here. But behind the shiny dashboards and zero-emission promises lies a bigger question: can India truly go electric at scale?

A recent study by researchers from Prasad Institute of Technology, Jaunpur, published in the International Journal for Research in Applied Science & Engineering Technology (IJRASET), takes a closer look at how EVs are changing India's transport ecosystem and what still needs fixing.