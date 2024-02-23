Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Google to roll out modern, fresh sign-in page design; What is new look? When will it be available?

    First Published Feb 23, 2024, 2:06 PM IST

    Google is rolling out a visual refresh for its sign-up and sign-in pages, aiming for a more streamlined and visually appealing user experience. According to Google, the changes are being rolled out gradually for users across the globe. It is expected to take up to 15 days for the feature to be visible on everyone's account.

    Currently, you should be used to seeing Google's sign-in form on a regular basis. It just completes the task at hand; there is nothing elegant about it. To potentially update things, Google was recently observed promoting a "new look" for its sign-in page. Google has now officially shown the redesign's appearance.

    According to Google, this sleek revamp is consistent with its Material design philosophy, which it applies to all of its products. Mobile and web devices will both see the revised interface. Google adds that there are "no functional impacts or changes, this is strictly a change in visual appearance."

    First, in keeping with Material Design, the entire design is now lighter and more suited to a wider range of screen sizes, including foldable screens. Overall, Google has simplified and made the user interface easier to read.

    What is the new look going to be like?

    The new sign-in page, however, has a huge Google logo in the middle of a minimalistic landscape layout. There is a link to reset your password or establish a new account beneath the sign-in form, which is located in the bottom right corner. Users may access their Google accounts more easily from any device thanks to the sign-in page's ability to adjust to various screen sizes and orientations. Google claims that this new interface would provide consumers with a simpler and more aesthetically pleasing method to connect with their Google accounts.
     

    When can you expect the new Google look?

    As per Google, the deployment has begun and is expected to be finished for all users by March 4, 2024. All Google Workspace users and those with personal Google accounts will have access to it.

    This update might not appear to you right away since it's being released gradually. You may anticipate receiving it sooner rather than later, though, as Google has set March 4 as the rollout's completion date.

