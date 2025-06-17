Image Credit : Pixabay

In the blog post, WhatsApp stated, "We've been discussing our plans for years to create a business that doesn't interfere with your private conversations, and we think the Updates tab is the right place for these new features to work."

WhatsApp is launching a channel subscription model in addition to advertisements. Customers will be able to obtain special updates from their preferred channels by paying a monthly subscription. Admins may now increase the exposure of their content by displaying sponsored channels in the Explore area.

WhatsApp claims that limited data, such your location or country, language, the channels you follow, and your ad-interaction style, would be used to tailor the advertising. Your larger Facebook and Instagram ad preferences may also affect what you see if you have connected WhatsApp to Meta's Accounts Centre.