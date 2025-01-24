BSNL's Rs 797 recharge plan: UNLIMITED calls, 2 GB data per day and much more!

BSNL offers a Rs 797 recharge plan providing 300 days of validity. While offering unlimited calls, 2GB daily data, and 100 SMS daily for the first 60 days, services are limited after this period. This plan is ideal for users seeking a long-term, cost-effective secondary connection.

The cost of mobile recharge plans is rising with time, and some people find it more difficult to make their monthly payments, particularly in light of recent increases from big telecom companies like Vi, Jio, and Airtel. Keeping track of several active numbers can easily become a pricey burden. But the government-owned telecom company BSNL has stepped in and offered some reasonably priced solutions to lessen the load. If you're sick of having to keep paying for pricey plans, BSNL has launched a new product that may revolutionize the market.

You may avoid the inconvenience of regular recharges and save a significant amount of money with their exceptionally reasonable 10-month package. For people who want to reduce their communication costs, this package is a great comfort. In order to enable customers enjoy dependable service without going over budget, BSNL offers a number of affordable options. With just one recharge, a remarkable 300-day validity is provided by one exceptional plan. You may receive nearly a year of continuous service for only Rs 797, with your BSNL number remaining active for ten months.

Users have already taken notice of this plan, particularly those who want a dependable yet affordable option. You receive 300 days of validity at Rs 797, however there are some significant restrictions. You will receive 100 free SMS per day, 2GB of high-speed internet per day (totaling 120GB), and unlimited calls to any network for the first 60 days. However, the plan stops supporting outgoing calls, data, and SMS after this 60-day period. You will need to move to a different plan if you need to use these services beyond the first two months. For those who mostly use BSNL as a secondary SIM and don't want to spend a lot of money on recharges, this Rs 797 choice is ideal because it offers them excellent value over time.

