BSNL's New Year Gift: 150 Days Validity for Rs. 397, Unlimited Calls 2GB Data

BSNL has announced a new offer for the New Year. This plan offers 150 days of validity with daily 2GB data, unlimited calls, SMS, and other benefits at a low price.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Jan 2, 2025, 12:22 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 2, 2025, 12:22 PM IST

State-owned BSNL has announced a New Year offer. BSNL is already increasing its subscriber base. The launch date of its 5G service will also be announced this month. Through this, it is ready to provide users with a complete network and high-speed data across the country.

article_image2

The BSNL (BSNL) New Year plan is priced at Rs. 397. Its validity is 5 months, i.e., 150 days without any worries or recharges. This is currently the lowest priced plan available among telecom operators.

article_image3

Customers who recharge with Rs. 397 will get some key benefits. Unlimited calling to any network is available for the first 30 days. Customers can make unlimited calls. Also, free roaming is available wherever they go across the country. No roaming charges.

article_image4

2 GB of high-speed data will be available daily. A total of 60 GB of data will be available as free data for the first 30 days. 100 SMS can be sent free every day for the first 30 days. After 30 days, this plan (BSNL Recharge) will remain valid for customers who have recharged. But other facilities will be charged. An additional add-on plan can be added for this.

article_image5

BSNL is announcing several offers for the New Year 2025. At the beginning of this year, BSNL is launching its 5G service. This has created fear for Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone Idea networks. The number of users porting to the BSNL network is also increasing.

