BSNL introduces 365-day plan with 2GB daily data – check details

Government-owned BSNL is attracting customers with a 365-day plan. Recharge once and get 2GB of data free every day. Along with this, there are many benefits including unlimited calls.

Published: Feb 12, 2025, 9:36 AM IST

BSNL recently discontinued three plans (Rs 201, Rs 797, Rs 2999). Therefore, it has brought this new recharge plan to attract customers. This plan offers a good option for those who want more validity and more internet data at a lower price. Once recharged, free data and unlimited services will be available every day.
 

This is a yearly plan. That is, once you recharge, there is no worry for 365 days. Because its validity is one year, there are plenty of free offers every day. The Rs 1515 recharge plan offers 365 days validity. You get 2GB of data daily. This is the best plan that offers 2GB of data daily at such a low price. But this plan only offers data. There are no calls and SMS. BSNL has stated that this is only a data voucher. 

After the daily 2GB data is exhausted, the internet speed drops to 40 kbps. This facility is available for just Rs 4 per day. This plan offers a total of 730GB of fast internet along with unlimited data at 40 kbps. The company has said that it has brought this plan for students and employees.
 

Another plan.. 

BSNL's Rs 1198 prepaid plan offers 365 days validity. It offers 300 minutes of free calls per month, 3GB data, 30 SMS and free roaming. Just ₹100 per month is enough. This plan is good for those who want long validity and use a second SIM. 

