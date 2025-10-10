BSNL Confirms 5G Launch Soon After Successful Network Tests
Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is soon going to launch its 5G service. A senior company official, Vivek Dua, has stated that the pilot project for 5G and the testing for the 4G network upgrade have been successfully completed.
BSNL ready for 5G service
BSNL will soon launch its 5G service. The 5G pilot project and 4G network upgrade tests are complete, said PGM Vivek Dua. The 4G network is upgradeable for a quick 5G rollout.
Satellite Communication
Dua noted the government's focus on satellite communication. He said the new space policy will open up the sector, helping bridge connectivity gaps across India's diverse terrains.
Dua's hope for SATCOM
Dua believes international investment will boost India's SATCOM progress. He stressed satellite's role with fiber and radio to connect everyone and democratize digital services.
BSNL's transformation journey
Dua credited government support and internal reforms for BSNL's transformation. He noted improved customer satisfaction and highlighted the BharatNet program's goal of 100% village connectivity.
Role of AI
Dua stated that AI will be central to the 6G transition. He highlighted AI's role in network automation, self-learning, and self-healing to bring customer-centric benefits.