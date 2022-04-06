Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Apple announces WWDC 2022 dates, to kick off from June 6; All you need to know

    First Published Apr 6, 2022, 11:08 AM IST

    Apple has stated that the WWDC 2022 will take place between June 6 and June 10. The event will be held entirely online this time, with no in-person activities or meetings. This will be the company's 33rd event, and we may expect to see new software changes.

    The date of Apple's much-anticipated Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2022 event has been officially confirmed. This will be the company's 33rd event, and we may expect to see new software changes.

    Apple has stated that the WWDC 2022 will take place between June 6 and June 10. The event will be held entirely online this time, with no in-person activities or meetings.

    On the first day of the conference, the firm will have a debut event. On the first day of WWDC, Apple typically releases new iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and Mac software at a presentation starring its CEO, Tim Cook.

    Also Read | Apple to release foldable gadget with 9-inch screen? Here's what we know

    WWDC is a software-focused event where Apple announces next improvements to iOS, iPadOS, macOS, tvOS, and watchOS. Apple, for example, unveiled a slew of software updates last year, including SharePlay support for FaceTime, the ability to save IDs in digital form in Apple Wallet, widget support for iPadOS, and enhanced privacy protections with its iCloud Plus subscription service.

    It is primarily aimed at Apple's software developers who create apps for the company's platforms. Following the first-day keynote, much of the conference is devoted to workshops in which developers receive coaching and recommendations from Apple staff on how to create better applications and use the company's technologies.

    Also Read | Apple's AR/VR headset to hit stores in 2022? Read details

    The yearly developer conference, on the other hand, is used to provide a sneak glimpse at new software for the iPhone, Mac, Apple Watch, and iPad. This means that users may expect to see an early version of iOS 16, iPadOS 16, WatchOS 9, and a new version of macOS.

    Aside from iOS 16 and macOS 13, industry analysts believe Apple will unveil a fresh new operating system named homeOS. Apple's home strategy remains a mystery, and WWDC 2022 might be the platform where Cupertino tells developers how it intends to go in the competitive smart home market.

    Also Read | Apple beats Oppo, Vivo to become top smartphone company in China for first time in 6 years

    Despite the fact that WWDC is primarily a software-focused event, Apple has previously utilised the developer conference to showcase new hardware. The long-rumored mixed reality (MR) headgear will be unveiled at WWDC 2022, which is believed to be a huge hardware reveal.

    Apple may potentially reveal a high-end Mac Pro desktop machine. During the company's recent launch event in March, officials hinted that it will be unveiled in the future.

    Previous events have witnessed the introduction of the new Mac Pro and HomePod, as well as upgraded iMacs and iPad Pro models. Apple announced the switch of the Mac range to its own Arm-based Apple Silicon at the 2021 conference.

    Also Read | Apple iOS 15.4.1 update rolled out; here's everything you need to know

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    OnePlus 10 Pro to go on sale in India today know price colours specifications and more gcw

    OnePlus 10 Pro to go on sale in India today; know price, colours, specifications and more

    Elon Musk sparks meme fest after becoming Twitter s largest shareholder gcw

    Elon Musk sparks meme fest after becoming Twitter's largest shareholder

    Elon Musk acquires 9 dot 2 per cent stake in Twitter worth over USD 3 billion gcw

    Elon Musk acquires 9.2% stake in Twitter, worth over $3 billion

    WhatsApp developing new update to put restriction on forwarding messages gcw

    WhatsApp developing new update to put restriction on forwarding messages

    Apple to release foldable gadget with 9 inch screen Here s what we know gcw

    Apple to release foldable gadget with 9-inch screen? Here's what we know

    Recent Stories

    Shehnaaz Gill gives tips on weight loss after her impressive physical transformation drb

    Shehnaaz Gill gives tips on weight loss after her impressive physical transformation

    PM Modi addresses BJP workers on foundation day highlights gcw

    BJP Sthapna Diwas: PM Modi hails fight against dynasty politics

    To increase challenges: US to target Russian investment in fresh sanctions - adt

    To increase challenges: US to target Russian investment in fresh sanctions

    India kept extreme poverty under 1 percent despite Covid pandemic: IMF Working Paper

    India's extreme poverty under 1% despite Covid-19: IMF Working Paper

    Not Twitter, is this how Hrithik Roshan and his rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad met drb

    Not Twitter, is this how Hrithik Roshan and his rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad met?

    Recent Videos

    Azaan row: Hindu seer sings bhajan using loudspeaker; activists give memorandum against Azaan to cops-ycb

    Azaan row: Hindu seer sings bhajan using loudspeaker; activists give memorandum against Azaan to cops

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, KKR vs MI, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma has been a fun captain - Tim David-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Rohit Sharma has been a fun captain" - Tim David

    Video Icon
    Ramzan special: 7 types of dates you should have at least once in lifetime-ycb

    Ramzan special: 7 types of dates you should have at least once in lifetime

    Video Icon
    Halal vs Jhatka row: Govt's 'stunning' order before animal is slaughtered - gps

    Halal vs Jhatka row: Govt's 'stunning' order before animal is slaughtered

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, MI vs RR: Ishan Kishan fine after toe injury, available for Mumbai Indians against Rajasthan Royals - Zaheer Khan-ayh

    IPL 2022: Kishan fine after toe injury, available for Mumbai against Rajasthan - Zaheer

    Video Icon