Apple announces WWDC 2022 dates, to kick off from June 6; All you need to know

The date of Apple's much-anticipated Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2022 event has been officially confirmed. This will be the company's 33rd event, and we may expect to see new software changes. Apple has stated that the WWDC 2022 will take place between June 6 and June 10. The event will be held entirely online this time, with no in-person activities or meetings. On the first day of the conference, the firm will have a debut event. On the first day of WWDC, Apple typically releases new iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and Mac software at a presentation starring its CEO, Tim Cook.

WWDC is a software-focused event where Apple announces next improvements to iOS, iPadOS, macOS, tvOS, and watchOS. Apple, for example, unveiled a slew of software updates last year, including SharePlay support for FaceTime, the ability to save IDs in digital form in Apple Wallet, widget support for iPadOS, and enhanced privacy protections with its iCloud Plus subscription service. It is primarily aimed at Apple's software developers who create apps for the company's platforms. Following the first-day keynote, much of the conference is devoted to workshops in which developers receive coaching and recommendations from Apple staff on how to create better applications and use the company's technologies. The yearly developer conference, on the other hand, is used to provide a sneak glimpse at new software for the iPhone, Mac, Apple Watch, and iPad. This means that users may expect to see an early version of iOS 16, iPadOS 16, WatchOS 9, and a new version of macOS.