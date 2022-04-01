Apple iOS 15.4.1 update rolled out; here's everything you need to know

Apple's iOS 15.4.1 and iPadOS 15.4.1 updates are now available to iPhone users. The update addresses a battery depletion issue that many iPhone and iPad owners had reported with the iOS 15.4 release.

Apple's iOS 15.4.1 and iPadOS 15.4.1 updates are now available to iPhone users. The update addresses a battery depletion issue that many iPhone and iPad owners had reported with the iOS 15.4 release. Apple has also released updates for macOS Monterey, WatchOS, and Apple TV's tvOS. The latest iOS 15.4.1 update has the build number 19E258 and users may check for it in their iPhone's Settings app.

This comes after Apple began pushing out the iOS 15.4 update, which was a significant upgrade in terms of functionality. Many new features were included in iOS 15.4, including the ability to unlock your iPhone with Face ID while wearing a face mask. Other changes offered by iOS 15.4 for iPhone users include a new Siri voice, the ability to identify an unfamiliar AirTag on your person, 37 new emojis, and more.

Apple has also published a macOS 12.3.1 update, which includes bug fixes for Bluetooth and external device issues for Apple's Mac machines. This upgrade also arrived two weeks after Apple launched macOS 12.3, which included Universal Control to Mac machines.

