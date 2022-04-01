Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Apple iOS 15.4.1 update rolled out; here's everything you need to know

    Apple's iOS 15.4.1 and iPadOS 15.4.1 updates are now available to iPhone users. The update addresses a battery depletion issue that many iPhone and iPad owners had reported with the iOS 15.4 release.

    Apple iOS 15.4.1 update rolled out here s s everything you need to know gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Apr 1, 2022, 1:15 PM IST

    Apple's iOS 15.4.1 and iPadOS 15.4.1 updates are now available to iPhone users. The update addresses a battery depletion issue that many iPhone and iPad owners had reported with the iOS 15.4 release. Apple has also released updates for macOS Monterey, WatchOS, and Apple TV's tvOS. The latest iOS 15.4.1 update has the build number 19E258 and users may check for it in their iPhone's Settings app.

    Apple's iOS 15.4.1 and iPadOS 15.4.1 updates are now available to iPhone users. The update addresses a battery depletion issue that many iPhone and iPad owners had reported with the iOS 15.4 release. Apple has also released updates for macOS Monterey, WatchOS, and Apple TV's tvOS. The latest iOS 15.4.1 update has the build number 19E258 and users may check for it in their iPhone's Settings app.

    This comes after Apple began pushing out the iOS 15.4 update, which was a significant upgrade in terms of functionality. Many new features were included in iOS 15.4, including the ability to unlock your iPhone with Face ID while wearing a face mask. Other changes offered by iOS 15.4 for iPhone users include a new Siri voice, the ability to identify an unfamiliar AirTag on your person, 37 new emojis, and more.

    Also Read | Apple down: Users complain of not being able to use services; sparks meme fest

    Apple has also published a macOS 12.3.1 update, which includes bug fixes for Bluetooth and external device issues for Apple's Mac machines. This upgrade also arrived two weeks after Apple launched macOS 12.3, which included Universal Control to Mac machines.

    Also Read | iOS 15.4 update is causing battery drainage for few users: Report

    Last Updated Apr 1, 2022, 1:15 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Over 7 billion voice messages sent every day new tools unveiled for better experience gcw

    Over 7 billion voice messages sent every day, new tools unveiled for better experience

    Nokia C01 Plus 32GB variant launched in India know price colours features and more gcw

    Nokia C01 Plus 32GB variant launched in India; know price, colours, features and more

    WhatsApp testing Media File Size feature to allow users to send media files up to 2GB Report gcw

    WhatsApp testing 'Media File Size' feature to allow users to send media files up to 2GB: Report

    Jeff Bezos led Blue Origin to send 6 passengers into space on Tuesday gcw

    Jeff Bezos-led Blue Origin to send 6 passengers into space on Tuesday

    Param Shakti, India new Petascale Supercomputer benefit

    Meet Param Shakti, India's new Petascale Supercomputer

    Recent Stories

    7 sensual pics of Attack actor Rakul Preet Singh drb

    7 sensual pics of Attack actor Rakul Preet Singh

    Bhagwant Mann seeks immediate transfer of Chandigarh to Punjab - adt

    Bhagwant Mann seeks immediate transfer of Chandigarh to Punjab

    Amidst debate on biennial FIFA World Cup, Gianni Infantino terms it feasible-ayh

    Amidst debate on biennial FIFA World Cup, Gianni Infantino terms it feasible

    Is Janhvi Kapoor, Bollywood's Kim Kardashian? Check out her sexy, hot pictures RBA

    Is Janhvi Kapoor, Bollywood's Kim Kardashian? Check out her sexy, hot pictures

    football Thank God West Ham Manuel Lanzini breathes sigh of relief after surviving car crash snt

    'Thank God': West Ham's Lanzini breathes sigh of relief after surviving car crash

    Recent Videos

    Kannadigas attacked over a water bottle, the tension in Srisailam - ycb

    Kannadigas attacked over a water bottle, the tension in Srisailam

    Video Icon
    Muslim Christian leaders meet Udupi seer, seek help for peace between communities - ycb

    Muslim, Christian leaders meet Udupi seer, seek help for peace between communities

    Video Icon
    BJP wants to get Kejriwal killed claims AAP gcw

    BJP wants to get Kejriwal killed, claims AAP

    Video Icon
    Sariska Tiger Reserve Fire: IAF helicopters sprayed over 33,500 litres of water

    Sariska Tiger Reserve Fire: IAF helicopters sprayed over 33,500 litres of water

    Video Icon
    Massive fire in Sariska Tiger Reserve; IAF deploys 2 helicopters

    Massive fire in Sariska Tiger Reserve; IAF deploys 2 helicopters

    Video Icon