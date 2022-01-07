  • Facebook
    Apple's AR/VR headset to hit stores in 2022? Read details

    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jan 7, 2022, 2:30 PM IST
    Apple is developing the most powerful CPUs for its undisclosed AR/VR headset, and a new source claims that the headgear will still be available in shops by the end of 2022. According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo's study, enough VR/AR headset supply would not be available until the first quarter of 2023. According to MacRumors, the initial release of the Apple headset would only include a few devices. The headset will have two "3P pancake lenses," which will be folded to allow light to reflect back and forth between the display and lenses. The headset's primary functions will be gaming, media consumption, and communication.

    It will feature two processors, one with the same computational capacity as the M1 and a lower-end chip to handle input from various sensors. The headgear may have at least six-eight optical modules to deliver continuous video see-through AR services at the same time. The future Apple headgear will be comparable to the Oculus Quest, and some prototypes are being tested with external cameras to allow certain augmented reality functionality. It might cost between $2,000 and $3,000 and include at least 15 camera modules, eye-tracking, and potentially iris recognition.

    Also Read | Apple becomes first company to hit $3 trillion stock market value; Read more

    Meanwhile, Apple became the first company to achieve a stock market valuation of $3 trillion before falling short of the target. Investors bet that the iPhone manufacturer would continue to create best-selling goods while exploring new industries such as self-driving cars and virtual reality. On the first day of trading in 2022, Apple's shares set an intraday record high of $182.88, boosting the company's market worth just beyond $3 trillion.

    Also Read | Apple sheds light on AirPods 3 design, features, bluetooth limitations; Details inside

    Recently, Gary Geaves, Apple's vice president of acoustics, spoke with a newspaper and provided some unique insight into the constraints of Bluetooth and the feature set of the AirPods 3 to explain some of the design decisions Apple made with the AirPods 3. According to Geaves, Apple is using a "complicated acoustic system," a "carefully tuned bass port," and a "completely new, specialised amplifier" to provide the best possible sound quality.

    Last Updated Jan 7, 2022, 2:30 PM IST
