Amazon Prime Day 2025: MASSIVE discounts on phones, laptops and more from July 12
Amazon Prime Day 2025 is here from July 12-14! Grab huge discounts on smartphones, laptops, and smartwatches. Plus, get an instant discount with SBI & ICICI Bank cards.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
Amazon's biggest shopping festival is coming!
Amazon India has officially announced the dates for its most anticipated shopping extravaganza - Amazon Prime Day 2025. Taking place from July 12th to July 14th, this Prime members-exclusive sale promises massive discounts across categories like smartphones, smartwatches, laptops, and more.
Prime Day 2025: Dates and Key Highlights
Amazon, one of the leading players in the e-commerce sector, has confirmed that the Prime Day 2025 sale will kick off at midnight on July 12th and continue until 11:59 PM on July 14th. This sale is exclusive to Amazon Prime members, so only subscribers can avail of these special offers and lightning deals.
Bank Offers: Extra Savings!
In addition to price cuts, Amazon is also offering a 10% instant discount for customers paying with SBI and ICICI Bank debit or credit cards. These card offers can be availed across a wide range of electronics, appliances, fashion, and more.
Smartphones, Tablets, and Laptops: What to Expect?
Amazon has started revealing some great tech deals ahead of the Prime Day sale. Some key smartphone offers include:
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: The premium flagship phone at a reduced price.
OnePlus 13s: Amazing offers on the newly launched phone.
iQOO Neo 10: The mid-range gaming powerhouse available at a discount.
In the laptop and tablet segment, expect deals on:
Asus Vivobook series
HP and Samsung laptops
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE – one of the best Android tablets in its segment.
Smartwatches, Audio Gear, and More
There will also be great price drops on audio and wearables:
Sony WH-1000XM5: The premium ANC headphones are expected at an all-time low price.
Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro: Truly wireless earbuds with advanced audio technology.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic (LTE): A fitness-oriented smartwatch with connectivity.
Other categories like smart TVs, home appliances, fashion, and kitchen electronics will also see exciting offers during this three-day event. This Prime Day is undoubtedly going to be a shopping bonanza for Prime members!