Image Credit : our own

There will also be great price drops on audio and wearables:

Sony WH-1000XM5: The premium ANC headphones are expected at an all-time low price.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro: Truly wireless earbuds with advanced audio technology.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic (LTE): A fitness-oriented smartwatch with connectivity.

Other categories like smart TVs, home appliances, fashion, and kitchen electronics will also see exciting offers during this three-day event. This Prime Day is undoubtedly going to be a shopping bonanza for Prime members!