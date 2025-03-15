Airtel Amazing Plan: Amazon Prime OTT + 210 GB Data for Ultimate Streaming

Airtel has introduced a plan offering 210 GB of data along with an Amazon Prime OTT subscription. Let's explore the details.

Richa Barua
Published: Mar 15, 2025, 3:30 PM IST

Airtel Recharge Plan: In India, private companies like Jio, Airtel, Vodafone Idea, and the government-owned BSNL provide telecommunications services. Airtel, India's second-largest telecom service provider, offers affordable and premium recharge plans to cater to its vast user base. 

Airtel's Super Plan 

Focusing on enhancing customer convenience, Airtel has partnered with Elon Musk's Starlink to provide internet access in remote areas. Additionally, Airtel is bundling OTT subscriptions with selected recharge plans to attract more customers. This plan offers free calls, generous data, and an Amazon Prime subscription.


Airtel's 84-Day Plan

Airtel has introduced a budget-friendly prepaid plan priced at ₹1,199, offering a long validity of 84 days. With this plan, users can enjoy unlimited free calling to all local and STD networks. Additionally, subscribers can receive 100 free SMS messages per day, ensuring seamless communication.

Total of 210 GB Data 

For those with high data needs, this Airtel prepaid plan offers 210GB of data for 84 days, allowing users to enjoy 2.5GB per day. The plan also offers unlimited 5G data in areas where the Airtel 5G network is available.

Free Amazon Prime Subscription

If you like to watch the latest movies and web series, this plan offers you another added benefit. A free Amazon Prime subscription is available for 84 days. This saves users the extra cost of purchasing an OTT subscription separately. However, it is worth noting that Prime membership will only be provided for one device.

