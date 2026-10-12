E-commerce giant Flipkart is currently buzzing with festive sales and crazy discounts. The AI+ brand just dropped its new AI+ Nova 2 5G model for buyers who want a super 5G smartphone on a tight budget.

The company originally priced this phone at Rs 13,999, but you can grab it for just Rs 11,999 using bank offers during the sale. Tech lovers are showing huge interest as they get high-speed 5G internet access for under Rs 12,000.