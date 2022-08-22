Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    UPI transactions: Here's a step-by-step guide to make transactions via WhatsApp

    WhatsApp is one of the most used messaging platforms across the globe and millions of users depend on the app for day-to-day conversation. WhatsApp payments uses UPI (Unified Payment Interface) to enable bank-to-bank money transfers. Here's a step-by-step guide to do the same.

    First Published Aug 22, 2022, 4:19 PM IST

    Millions of people rely on WhatsApp, one of the most popular messaging services in the world, for daily communication. However, did you know that WhatsApp may also be used to conduct UPI transactions. A gradual introduction of the service was authorised by National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) in 2020 after WhatsApp, which is owned by Meta, debuted the beta version of its payments service in 2018.

    Bank-to-bank transfers via WhatsApp Payments are made possible through UPI (Unified Payment Interface). The software locates your bank account information using the phone number linked to your account.

    You can follow these instructions to learn how to conduct UPI transactions over WhatsApp.

    Also Read | 'If you do not work hard or achieve target...': Google warns employees of layoffs

    Step 1: First, open the WhatsApp app on your phone and navigate to the payments tab. For iPhone users, the payments option may be found under Settings, and on an Android smartphone, you can click the "three-dot" symbol in the upper right.
    Step 2: Tap Add payment method at the bottom of the page.
    Step 3: Tap the bank that you want to link to your WhatsApp account.
    Step 4: Comply with the instructions, and the software will immediately retrieve the UPI information connected to your phone number.
    Step 5: Send an SMS to confirm your bank account.
    Step 6. Tap "Done."

    Also Read | Will UPI payments be charged? Here's what Finance ministry said

    Once WhatsApp Payments is configured on your smartphone, you may conduct a UPI transaction directly from the chat window. To make UPI payments, you may even use WhatsApp's camera to scan the QR code.

    According to the Finance Ministry, United Payments Interface (UPI) is a digital public benefit for which no taxes are being considered by the government. This claim allayes worries that were generated by the RBI's discussion paper on fees in the payment system, which highlighted the prospect that tier-based costs would apply to UPI payments depending on different value ranges.

    Last Updated Aug 22, 2022, 4:19 PM IST
