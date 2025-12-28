- Home
Yashasvi Jaiswal Birthday: Team India's promising young batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal has turned 24. At a very young age, he has made a name for himself in world cricket through his hard work and talent.
Yashasvi Jaiswal's Birthday
Team India's opening batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal turned 24 on December 28, 2025. Coming from a middle-class family, this guy has now made a name for himself in world cricket.
Showed his power in ODIs too
After Test cricket, when Yashasvi Jaiswal got a chance in ODIs, he showcased his talent brilliantly. Opening with Rohit Sharma, he scored a century in the third ODI against South Africa.
Making a mark in T20i cricket too
Though not a regular in T20Is, he has made an impact with his bat. In 23 T20i matches, he has scored 723 runs at an average of 36.15 and a strike rate of 164.32, including a century.
Reaching for the sky in earnings
24-year-old Yashasvi Jaiswal is soaring in earnings. Reports say his 2025 net worth is ₹25-₹30.9 crore. His main income is from cricket, endorsements, and his BCCI contract.
Luxury car collection
Yashasvi Jaiswal is a big car fan. He owns a Mercedes-Benz SUV (GLS), Mercedes-Benz CLA, Tata Harrier, and Mahindra Thar. This collection is a result of his hard work on the field.
Yashasvi lives in a house worth crores
According to media reports, Yashasvi Jaiswal bought a luxurious house in Mumbai's BKC for about ₹5.40 crore. The house has European styling and modern amenities for a stylish look.
