In a pulsating El Clásico encounter, Barcelona emerged victorious, defeating Real Madrid 3-2 in the Copa del Rey final. This thrilling match at the Estadio De La Cartuja marked the 260th edition of the iconic rivalry and the first Copa del Rey final meeting between the two giants since 2014.

Barcelona players and fans rejoiced their trophy triumph as videos of their victory celebrations surfaced on the internet. The victory was extra sweet as it was against their bitter rivals. Players celebrated late into night and so did fans, on social media and otherwise.

Dominant start and dramatic turnaround

Barcelona dominated the early stages, with Pedri's clinical strike giving them a 1-0 lead. However, Real Madrid fought back, with Kylian Mbappé's free kick and Aurélien Tchouaméni's header turning the tables in their favor.

A crucial miscommunication between Antonio Rüdiger and Thibaut Courtois gifted Ferran Torres an equalizer, forcing the match into extra time. In the 116th minute, Jules Koundé sealed the win for Barcelona, securing their second trophy under Hansi Flick.

Treble ambitions

Barcelona have set their sights on achieving a historic treble, adding La Liga and the Champions League titles to their Copa del Rey triumph. This would mark the club's third-ever treble, cementing their dominance in Spanish football.