Mohammed Siraj led India’s pace attack in Bumrah’s absence, claiming a brilliant six-wicket haul in the 2nd Test at Edgbaston. His effort helped restrict England to 407 despite a massive stand between Jamie Smith and Harry Brook.

Team India pacer Mohammed Siraj has opened up on leading the pace attack in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah in the ongoing second Test of the five-match series against England at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

Jasprit Bumrah was rested for the Edgbaston Test by Team India management to manage his workload, and Mohammed Siraj was tasked with the responsibility of leading India’s pace attack as he is the second-most experienced fast bowler in the squad. Siraj led the pacer bowling attack, which included Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, and Nitish Kumar Reddy.

In the absence of Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj shone with the ball as he picked a six-wicket haul and registered the figures of 6/70 at an economy rate of 3.60 in his spell of 19.3 overs to help India bundle out England for 407, despite Jamie Smith and Harry Brook’s onslaught that seized India’s momentum.

‘Aim is to deliver and bowl a consistent line’

Speaking after Day 3 of the Edgbaston Test, Mohammed Siraj highlighted his Test cricket experience compared to other pacers in the squad, adding that he aimed to deliver his best and consistently bowl at the right line and length.

“Akash Deep is playing just his 3rd or 4th Test match. The same is the case with Prasidh Krishna. I have played 38 Tests.” Siraj said to broadcaster JioHotstar.

“My only aim was to deliver and bowl consistent line and lengths. I had almost 600 runs on my board. So, I also wanted to try this. But my only aim was to hold the ball as much as I could. If the pressure builds, it would have been great for us,” he added.

Mohammed Siraj picked his first wicket of Zak Crawley on Day 2 before setting the tone for Team India on Day 3 by dismissing Joe Root and Ben Stokes. After a brief halt in India’s momentum due to Jamie Smith and Harry Brook’s 303-run partnership for the sixth wicket, Siraj wrapped up England’s innings by cleaning up the tailenders, Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue, and Shoaib Bashir, all for ducks.

Siraj got solid support from Akash Deep, who picked four wickets while conceding 88 runs at an economy rate of 4.4 in his spell of 20 overs. Akash played a huge role in breaking England’s momentum-changing partnership by dismissing Harry Brook.

Siraj unfazed by the pressure of leading pace attack

Further speaking about leading India’s pace attack in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami embraced the responsibility while reflecting on his challenges he faced in his life.

“I love the responsibility. I love a challenge. Because I have seen a lot of challenges in life. And I have come from there. So, I like challenges,” the 31-year-old said.

“And when responsibility comes to me, then I take that thing very well. So, I like it when responsibility comes to me,” he added.

Mohammed Siraj’s six-wicket haul and Akash Deep’s vital contribution helped India get a massive 180-run first innings. At the end of Day 3, the visitors posted a total of 64/1 after 13 overs, with KL Rahul and Karun Nair batting on 28 and 7, respectively, and have a 244-run lead going into Day 4, putting them in a commanding position to dictate the terms for the remainder of the Test.