Image Credit : Getty

How Did He Actually Lose Weight?

Far from taking shortcuts, Johnson’s transformation came through classic discipline: a revamped diet and a restructured fitness plan. Departing from his traditional, calorie-heavy meals, The Rock adopted a high-protein, low-sugar diet to shed pounds while preserving muscle mass. His new eating regimen relied on lean proteins—think chicken, fish, and beef—as well as complex carbohydrates such as rice and potatoes, complemented by an abundance of vegetables.

“[It was] something I was really hungry to do,” Johnson shared at a recent press conference, underlining his commitment to both health and his upcoming role in The Smashing Machine.