- The Rock’s Dramatic Weight Loss Stuns WWE Fans - New Photos of Dwayne Johnson Spark Ozempic Talk
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson's dramatic weight loss for his role as MMA fighter Mark Kerr in "The Smashing Machine" stemmed from a disciplined diet and fitness plan, addressing digestive health issues, not Ozempic as speculated.
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s latest appearance at the Venice Film Festival turned heads and set social media ablaze, with many fans questioning how the action superstar achieved such a lean, striking physique. Online speculation quickly pointed to the possibility of Ozempic-a medication designed for Type 2 diabetes now infamous for its off-label use as a celebrity weight loss aid. While some X (formerly Twitter) users alleged The Rock may have turned to the drug, Johnson has not confirmed any use of Ozempic, and there’s no credible evidence backing these claims.
How Did He Actually Lose Weight?
Far from taking shortcuts, Johnson’s transformation came through classic discipline: a revamped diet and a restructured fitness plan. Departing from his traditional, calorie-heavy meals, The Rock adopted a high-protein, low-sugar diet to shed pounds while preserving muscle mass. His new eating regimen relied on lean proteins—think chicken, fish, and beef—as well as complex carbohydrates such as rice and potatoes, complemented by an abundance of vegetables.
“[It was] something I was really hungry to do,” Johnson shared at a recent press conference, underlining his commitment to both health and his upcoming role in The Smashing Machine.
Training Like an MMA Fighter
Known for legendary strength workouts, Johnson pivoted his routine towards endurance and authenticity to transform into Mark Kerr, the MMA legend he portrays in A24’s biographical drama. His new regimen blended regular strength training with increased cardiovascular workouts, aiming for the physique and stamina of a real fighter rather than the bulk of a bodybuilder.
Root of His Transformation
Remarkably, The Rock’s transformation traces back to a journey that began before filming even started. In 2024, he revealed ongoing digestive health issues—the result of previous courses of antibiotics disrupting his gut bacteria. Through medical consultation, he discovered imbalances leading to “leaky gut” and a shortage of the beneficial bacteria Akkermansia. Addressing these health concerns became part of his motivation to overhaul his lifestyle, contributing significantly to the 60-pound weight loss so noticeable in 2025.
Grit Over Gimmicks
Ultimately, Johnson’s transformation emerges as the product of methodical diet changes, a revised training plan, and a renewed focus on health—not Ozempic or any celebrity shortcut. With his new look setting the stage for an acclaimed film role and a possible WWE resurgence.
What This Means for The Rock’s WWE Comeback
This leaner, fitter version of The Rock could redefine his WWE legacy if he decides to step back into the ring. The shift from his traditional bulky build to a more agile, endurance-focused physique aligns well with the modern demand for high-paced, dynamic wrestling performances.