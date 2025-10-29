WWE Survivor Series WarGames: 3 Stars Who Could Step In For Uncle Howdy
If Uncle Howdy can’t appear at Survivor Series: WarGames, WWE has a few shocking backup options.
Braun Strowman’s Emotional Connection Could Make Him the Most Believable Choice
When it comes to history with Bray Wyatt, no one carries the same weight as Braun Strowman. His past alliance and rivalry with Wyatt make him the most emotionally compelling option to step into Uncle Howdy’s role. Strowman has been away from WWE since his release earlier this year, but he has openly expressed interest in returning if the storyline feels right.
Adding him to The Wyatt Sicks would instantly provide the group with a powerhouse presence while also tugging at the heartstrings of fans who remember his bond with Wyatt. A surprise return in WarGames would not only elevate the match but also create a dramatic twist that feels authentic.
Aleister Black’s Dark Persona Fits the Wyatt Sicks’ Aura
Aleister Black has long been known for his eerie presence and cryptic character work, making him a natural fit to align with The Wyatt Sicks. His unsettling aura and methodical in-ring style would blend seamlessly with the group’s chaotic energy.
That said, his current heel run on SmackDown and ongoing feud with Damian Priest make his involvement unlikely. Still, if WWE finds itself in a last-minute situation where Uncle Howdy cannot compete, Black could be the perfect emergency replacement. His presence alone would add a chilling edge to the WarGames spectacle.
Karrion Kross Could Return as a Dominant Force
Karrion Kross, who was released earlier this year, has been active on the independent scene but remains one of the most intimidating figures in wrestling. His past interactions with The Wyatt Sicks give him a unique connection to the storyline, and his destructive persona makes him a strong candidate for a WarGames match.
If WWE decides to bring him back, Kross would not only serve as a fitting replacement for Uncle Howdy but also reintroduce himself to the WWE audience in a high-profile way. His return could set the stage for future storylines while giving Survivor Series an added layer of unpredictability.