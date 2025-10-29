Image Credit : Getty

When it comes to history with Bray Wyatt, no one carries the same weight as Braun Strowman. His past alliance and rivalry with Wyatt make him the most emotionally compelling option to step into Uncle Howdy’s role. Strowman has been away from WWE since his release earlier this year, but he has openly expressed interest in returning if the storyline feels right.

Adding him to The Wyatt Sicks would instantly provide the group with a powerhouse presence while also tugging at the heartstrings of fans who remember his bond with Wyatt. A surprise return in WarGames would not only elevate the match but also create a dramatic twist that feels authentic.