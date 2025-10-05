Image Credit : Getty

Just before The Miz delivered a Skull Crushing Finale to Hayes, the two had a tense exchange backstage. Miz confronted Hayes about not saving him during their tag match the previous week. Hayes bluntly replied that Miz should have kicked out on his own.

When Miz insisted that tag partners must protect each other, Hayes fired back that Miz had been controlling him from the start. Hayes ended the conversation with, “This is done,” signaling the collapse of their alliance. That moment proved to be the trigger for Miz’s betrayal.