Image Credit : Getty

Seth Rollins’ Surprise Return and Cash-In Drama

Despite suffering a seemingly legitimate injury at Saturday Night’s Main Event, rumors swirl that Seth Rollins will return far sooner than expected. WWE has reportedly planned for Rollins to make a shocking comeback and orchestrate a Money in the Bank cash-in during SummerSlam itself. Whether he chooses to insert himself mid-match, turning the Gunther-Punk showdown into a triple threat, or pounces on a weary champion post-match, Rollins is set to play spoiler—especially given his personal vow to prevent Punk from ever becoming world champion again. Such an unanticipated return would send the MetLife Stadium crowd into chaos.