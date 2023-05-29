Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Wrestlers will be allowed to protest at any suitable place other than Jantar Mantar: Delhi Police

    First Published May 29, 2023, 2:20 PM IST

    Indian wrestlers' protests against WFI president went ugly on Sunday after they were detained by police for breaching security measures, while police cleared their protest site at Janatar Mantar. But, Delhi Police has informed that they will be allowed to protest at a new site.

    article_image1

    Image credit: PTI

    A day after the Delhi Police cleared the sit-in site of the protesting wrestlers, the security force on Monday said they will be allowed to demonstrate at a suitable place in the city other than Jantar Mantar. "The demonstration by the wrestlers was going on smoothly at the notified place of Jantar Mantar. On Sunday, the protestors flouted the law, ignoring our repeated requests. Hence, we cleared the site and ended the dharna," the Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) tweeted in Hindi.

    "If the wrestlers will apply for permission to stage their sit-in again in the future, they will be allowed to do so at any suitable notified place other than Jantar Mantar," it said. Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia along with other protesters were booked for rioting and obstructing public servant in discharge of duty on Sunday after a scuffle with security personnel who tried to stop them from marching to the new Parliament building as it was being inaugurated. Soon after, the Delhi Police cleared the site of their over-month-long sit-in at Jantar Mantar and said they would not be allowed to return there.

    ALSO READ: Wrestlers forcefully evicted - Two versions, one outcome

    article_image2

    Image credit: PTI

    The police said 700 people were detained across the national capital. As many as 109 protesters, including the three wrestlers, were detained at Jantar Mantar. Women detainees were released later in the evening on Sunday. Elaborating further, Delhi Police PRO Suman Nalwa said the police force had been co-operating with the protesters but Sunday's incident forced them to take the extreme step and clear the protest site.

    article_image3

    Image credit: PTI

    "The wrestlers had been protesting for the last 38 days and we were cooperating with them. We were supplying them with water and even generator sets. They also had free entry and exit," she said. The officer further said the wrestlers had sought permission for organising a march on May 17 and that they also took out a candle march on May 23 but "what they did yesterday was against law and order".

    ALSO WATCH: 'Absolutely shameful...' Video of Delhi cops dragging medal-winning wrestlers leaves Twitterati fuming

    article_image4

    Image credit: PTI

    "The protesters were told that they won't be allowed for a march as the new Parliament inauguration was slated on Sunday. They still went ahead with the demonstration and broke the first barricade and moved to the second and even tried breaking it. They were then detained," Nalwa said.

    article_image5

    Image credit: PTI

    She said legal action has been taken against the protesters and the law will follow its course. "Looking at their [wrestlers'] past record and the way they behaved yesterday, no permission for the protest at Jantar Mantar will be given. If they give a written request, we may give permission for some other venue," the PRO added.

    ALSO READ: Wrestlers vs WFI chief - Delhi Police vacates Jantar Mantar protest site, grapplers detained

    article_image6

    Image credit: PTI

    Chaotic scenes were witnessed at the dharna site at Jantar Mantar as protesters and police personnel shoved and pushed each other when the Phogat sisters, Sakshi Malik and others tried to breach the barricades on Sunday. Later, the police filed an FIR against the protesting wrestlers and their supporters. The wrestlers had been protesting at Jantar Mantar since April 23 against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh demanding his arrest for alleged sexual harassment of several women grapplers, including a minor.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football Lionel Messi deserves farewell like Busquets and Alba says Xavi Hernandez amid PSG star Barcelona comeback rumours snt

    Messi deserves farewell like Busquets and Alba, says Xavi amid PSG star's Barcelona comeback rumours

    football PSG Man United or Real Madrid Kylian Mbappe confirms which club he will play for next season - WATCH snt

    PSG, Real Madrid or Man United? Mbappe confirms which club he will play for next season - WATCH

    WTC Final: Josh Hazlewood in Australia's 15-member squad for clash against India snt

    WTC Final: Josh Hazlewood in Australia's 15-member squad for clash against India

    Asia Cup 2023: Will BCCI accept PCB's hybrid venue model?-ayh

    Asia Cup 2023: Will BCCI accept PCB's hybrid venue model?

    Prannoy wins Malaysia Masters title, Kerala shuttler breaks jinx anr

    Prannoy wins Malaysia Masters title, Kerala shuttler breaks jinx

    Recent Stories

    MP's Kuno National Park gets one more Cheetah taking the total count to 7 anr

    MP's Kuno National Park gets one more Cheetah taking the total count to 7

    Sidhu Moosewala death anniversary singer's fans say legends never die

    'Legends Never Die...' Sidhu Moosewala's fans remember singer on death anniversary

    WhatsApp to soon roll out screen sharing feature Here is how it will help users gcw

    WhatsApp to soon roll out screen sharing feature, Here's how it will help users

    CBI files corruption case against Rolls Royce India, top executives; check details AJR

    CBI files corruption case against Rolls Royce India, top executives; check details

    football Lionel Messi deserves farewell like Busquets and Alba says Xavi Hernandez amid PSG star Barcelona comeback rumours snt

    Messi deserves farewell like Busquets and Alba, says Xavi amid PSG star's Barcelona comeback rumours

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon