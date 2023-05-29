Wrestlers will be allowed to protest at any suitable place other than Jantar Mantar: Delhi Police

Indian wrestlers' protests against WFI president went ugly on Sunday after they were detained by police for breaching security measures, while police cleared their protest site at Janatar Mantar. But, Delhi Police has informed that they will be allowed to protest at a new site.

Image credit: PTI

A day after the Delhi Police cleared the sit-in site of the protesting wrestlers, the security force on Monday said they will be allowed to demonstrate at a suitable place in the city other than Jantar Mantar. "The demonstration by the wrestlers was going on smoothly at the notified place of Jantar Mantar. On Sunday, the protestors flouted the law, ignoring our repeated requests. Hence, we cleared the site and ended the dharna," the Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) tweeted in Hindi. "If the wrestlers will apply for permission to stage their sit-in again in the future, they will be allowed to do so at any suitable notified place other than Jantar Mantar," it said. Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia along with other protesters were booked for rioting and obstructing public servant in discharge of duty on Sunday after a scuffle with security personnel who tried to stop them from marching to the new Parliament building as it was being inaugurated. Soon after, the Delhi Police cleared the site of their over-month-long sit-in at Jantar Mantar and said they would not be allowed to return there. ALSO READ: Wrestlers forcefully evicted - Two versions, one outcome

Image credit: PTI

The police said 700 people were detained across the national capital. As many as 109 protesters, including the three wrestlers, were detained at Jantar Mantar. Women detainees were released later in the evening on Sunday. Elaborating further, Delhi Police PRO Suman Nalwa said the police force had been co-operating with the protesters but Sunday's incident forced them to take the extreme step and clear the protest site.

Image credit: PTI

"The wrestlers had been protesting for the last 38 days and we were cooperating with them. We were supplying them with water and even generator sets. They also had free entry and exit," she said. The officer further said the wrestlers had sought permission for organising a march on May 17 and that they also took out a candle march on May 23 but "what they did yesterday was against law and order". ALSO WATCH: 'Absolutely shameful...' Video of Delhi cops dragging medal-winning wrestlers leaves Twitterati fuming

Image credit: PTI

"The protesters were told that they won't be allowed for a march as the new Parliament inauguration was slated on Sunday. They still went ahead with the demonstration and broke the first barricade and moved to the second and even tried breaking it. They were then detained," Nalwa said.

Image credit: PTI

She said legal action has been taken against the protesters and the law will follow its course. "Looking at their [wrestlers'] past record and the way they behaved yesterday, no permission for the protest at Jantar Mantar will be given. If they give a written request, we may give permission for some other venue," the PRO added. ALSO READ: Wrestlers vs WFI chief - Delhi Police vacates Jantar Mantar protest site, grapplers detained

Image credit: PTI