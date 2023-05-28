Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Absolutely shameful...' Video of Delhi cops dragging medal-winning wrestlers leaves Twitterati fuming (WATCH)

    As soon as the grapplers were bundled into the police vans, police officers cleared the protest site by removing the cots, mattresses, coolers, fans and the tarpaulin ceiling along with other belongings of the wrestlers.

    Video of Delhi cops dragging medal-winning wrestlers leave social media fuming
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published May 28, 2023, 3:17 PM IST

    Scenes of champion wrestlers, who won medals for the country, being dragged along the road and being bundled into police vehicles have drawn sharp response on social media. Many accused the government of turning a blind eye towards the protests by wrestlers while inaugurating the new Parliament building in the national capital.

    A video posted on the Twitter handle of 2016 Summer Olympics Bronze Medalist Sakshee  Malikkh showed scores of police personnel pulling the wrestlers in an attempt to detain them.  Vinesh Phogat, Sakshee Malikkh and Bajrang Punia were eventually detained by Delhi police after they breached the security cordon while trying to move towards the new Parliament building for a planned women's 'Mahapanchayat'.

    As soon as the grapplers were bundled into the police vans, police officers cleared the protest site by removing the cots, mattresses, coolers, fans and the tarpaulin ceiling along with other belongings of the wrestlers.

     The champion wrestlers had resumed their agitation against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on April 23, demanding his arrest for alleged sexual harassment of several women grapplers, including a minor.

    The visuals shared on Sakshee's Twitter handle evoked strong responses. The Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party condemned the 'shameful' manner in which the champion grapplers had been treated.

    One user said, "Absolutely shameful and horrifying that the wrestlers and those supporting them are facing brutal police action & arrest, while the accused against whom there are serious allegations of sexual abuse, roams around scot-free."

    Another user wrote, "Why is Justice so distant from an ordinary citizen? The answer is in this video. Our female wrestlers on the street, who have bought us international pride, begging for justice, literally! What a sad sad day! Heartbreaking."

    Meanwhile, a teary-eyed Vinesh, who showed maximum resistance, later said from a bus that they are being punished for demanding justice. "The accused is roaming free, he is being given shelter by the government and we athletes who won medals for the country are now being put in jail for demanding justice for the country's daughters," she said.

    According to the live location shared by one of the wrestlers' supporters from the moving bus, they were being moved towards the Tikri border. In another video shared by the wrestlers, Sakshi's husband Satyawart Kadian and Jiternder Kinha were seen shouting the slogan 'Inqilab Jindabad' along with several others with the Tricolour in hand as the police vehicle whisked them away.

    Last Updated May 28, 2023, 3:20 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    WWE Night of Champions 2023: Champion Seth Rollins to Bloodline implosion - Check out the highlights here-ayh

    WWE Night of Champions 2023: Champion Rollins to Bloodline implosion - Check out the highlights here

    Wrestlers vs WFI chief: Delhi Police vacates Jantar Mantar protest site, grapplers detained (WATCH)-ayh

    Wrestlers vs WFI chief: Delhi Police vacates Jantar Mantar protest site, grapplers detained (WATCH)

    ICC World Cup 2023 schedule and venues to be announced during ICC World Test Championship Final - Reports-ayh

    ICC World Cup 2023 schedule and venues to be announced during ICC World Test Championship Final - Reports

    football I am fossilized - Here is what Sunil Chhetri feels about Indian football having a worthy successor-ayh

    'I'm fossilized' - Here's what Sunil Chhetri feels about Indian football having a worthy successor

    football PSG is Ligue 1 champion again: Kylian Mbappe and Co celebrate title win; fans wonder where is Lionel Messi-ayh

    PSG is Ligue 1 champion again: Kylian Mbappe and Co celebrate title win; fans wonder where's Lionel Messi

    Recent Stories

    'Matter of Pride and Immense Pleasure'.. Prez Droupadi Murmu welcomes New Parliament building inauguration anr

    'Matter of Pride and Immense Pleasure'.. Prez Droupadi Murmu welcomes New Parliament building inauguration

    BTS member Jimin shares pictures from WB Harry Potter Studio delighting Potterheads arb

    BTS member Jimin shares pictures from WB Harry Potter Studio delighting Potterheads

    WWE Night of Champions 2023: Champion Seth Rollins to Bloodline implosion - Check out the highlights here-ayh

    WWE Night of Champions 2023: Champion Rollins to Bloodline implosion - Check out the highlights here

    Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal meets former minister Satyendar Jain in hospital check details AJR

    Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal meets former  minister Satyendar Jain in hospital; check details

    Kerala: Students upto Class 12 can travel in private buses without concession card; Read details anr

    Kerala: Students upto Class 12 can travel in private buses without concession card; Read details

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon